Shenyang Public Utility : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO MAJOR TRANSACTION FOR DISPOSAL OF 66.67% EQUITY INTERESTS AND SHAREHOLDER'S LOAN IN SHENZHEN HE HUI HUANG DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED*

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

IN RELATION TO MAJOR TRANSACTION

FOR DISPOSAL OF 66.67% EQUITY INTERESTS AND

SHAREHOLDER'S LOAN IN SHENZHEN HE HUI HUANG

DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED*

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") dated 4 July 2019 in relation to the Disposal which constitutes a major transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As stated in the Announcement, a circular containing, amongst others, further details of the Disposal Agreement, the Disposal and other information as required under the Listing Rules and a notice of the EGM (the "Circular") will be despatched to the Shareholders in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules on or before 30 August 2019.

As additional time is required to finalise certain information to be included in the Circular, the despatch date of the Circular will be postponed to a date on or before 30 September 2019.

By Order of the Board

Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Company Limited

Zhang Jing Ming

Chairman

Shenyang, the PRC, 30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Jing Ming, Mr. Leng Xiao Rong and Mr. Chau Ting Yan, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Yin Zong Chen and Mr. Ye Zhi E and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Ming Sun Jonathan, Mr. Guo Lu Jin and Ms. Gao Hong Hong.

* For identification purpose only