Shenyang Public Utility : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO MAJOR TRANSACTION FOR ACQUISITION OF 78% EQUITY INTEREST IN SAN HE JING JIAO PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

瀋陽公用發展股份有限公司

Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Company Limited

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock code: 747)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

IN RELATION TO MAJOR TRANSACTION

FOR ACQUISITION OF 78% EQUITY INTEREST IN

SAN HE JING JIAO PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED*

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") dated 28 October 2019 in relation to the Acquisition which constitutes a major transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules and announcements of the Company dated 18 November 2019, 20 December 2019, 31 December 2019, 6 February 2020, 11 March 2020, 15 April 2020, 15 May 2020, 15 June 2020 and 15 July 2020 respectively (the ''Delay Announcements'') in relation to the delay in despatch of the Circular. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As stated in the announcement of the Company dated 15 July 2020, a circular containing, amongst others, further details of the Acquisition Agreement, the Acquisition and other information as required under the Listing Rules and a notice of the EGM (the "Circular") will be despatched to the Shareholders in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules on or before 15 August 2020. As additional time is required to finalise certain information to be included in the Circular, the despatch date of the Circular will be postponed to a date on or before 14 September 2020.

As at the date of this announcement, the Purchaser has been under negotiation with the Vendors on potential change in structure of the Acquisition. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company in accordance with the Listing Rules as and when appropriate.

1