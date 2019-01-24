Log in
SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS CO LTD (002121)
Shenzhen Clou Electronics : Evergrande Health in $156 million deal for stake in Chinese auto battery maker

01/24/2019 | 10:21pm EST

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd will pay 1.06 billion yuan ($156 million) for a majority stake in an automobile battery maker based in China, the firm said, as it pieces together its electric vehicle production chain.

The healthcare firm will buy the stake of 58.07 percent in Shanghai CENAT New Energy Co Ltd from electrical instruments maker Shenzhen Clou Electronics Co Ltd, it told the Hong Kong stock exchange in a filing late on Thursday.

The deal comes a week after the unit of property developer China Evergrande Group said it would pay $930 million for a 51 percent stake in National Electric Vehicle Sweden AB (NEVS), as it diversifies into the new-energy automotive industry.

Shanghai CENAT, which turns out pouch-type batteries, has four major production bases in the commercial hub of Shanghai, the nearby east coast province of Jiangsu, the southeastern province of Jiangxi and southern Guangxi.

(The story was refiled to fix Reuters Instrument Code in second paragraph.)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVERGRANDE HEALTH INDUSTRY GROUP LTD 2.52% 13.84 End-of-day quote.28.15%
SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
Financials (CNY)
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lu Hua Rao Chairman & President
Ming Fang Ma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhi Yong Nie Director, Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
You Ping Huang Board Secretary & Director
Hai Ming Ruan Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS CO LTD1 053
KEYENCE CORPORATION-0.51%58 665
EMERSON ELECTRIC4.44%39 072
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-0.90%38 986
NIDEC CORPORATION4.00%33 181
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.3.77%31 633
