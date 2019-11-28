Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited    0548   CNE100000478

SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED

(0548)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shenzhen Expressway : Unaudited Operational Statistics for the Month of October 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 04:23am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

深 圳 高 速 公 路 股 份 有 限 公 司

SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00548)

UNAUDITED OPERATIONAL STATISTICS

FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER 2019

The board (the "Board") of directors of Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the operational statistics of the Group for the month of October 2019 (unaudited) as follows:

% of

% of

Average daily

Average daily

mixed traffic volume

toll revenue

Toll highway

interests

revenue

(number of vehicles in thousands)

(RMB'000)

held by the

consolidated

Group

This month

YOY

This month

YOY

Guangdong province - Shenzhen region:

Meiguan Expressway

100%

100%

106

13.7%

359

12.6%

Jihe East

100%

100%

284

9.4%

1,897

0.0%

Jihe West

100%

100%

211

5.4%

1,664

1.5%

Coastal Project

100%

100%

93

14.9%

1,343

13.9%

Shuiguan Expressway

50%

100%

198

10.9%

1,547

8.3%

Shuiguan Extension

40%

-

68

-2.0%

275

-4.5%

Guangdong province - Other regions:

Qinglian Expressway

76.37%

100%

38

4.9%

1,844

5.8%

Yangmao Expressway

25%

-

34

-3.5%

1,268

-9.5%

Guangwu Project

30%

-

26

-27.4%

585

-24.9%

Jiangzhong Project

25%

-

136

6.6%

1,070

-7.6%

GZ W2 Expressway

25%

-

78

23.0%

1,464

-15.2%

Other provinces in the PRC:

Wuhuang Expressway

100%

100%

45

2.0%

929

-1.0%

Yichang Project

100%

100%

41

3.8%

980

4.1%

Changsha Ring Road

51%

100%

43

23.9%

423

9.3%

Nanjing Third Bridge

25%

-

30

-5.0%

1,308

-3.0%

YOY: year-on-year growth rate, as compared to the same period of last year.

- 1 -

Notes:

  1. Day of implementation of the toll free scheme for small passenger vehicles during October 2019: 7 days (October 2018: 7 days).
  2. After the opening of Yunzhan section (Yunfu - Zhanjiang) of the Shanzhan Expressway at the end of 2017, Jiangzhan section (Jiangmen - Zhanjiang) of the Shenmao High-speed Railway and Xinyang Phase II section of Yunzhan Expressway (Xinxing - Yangchun) opened in July and September 2018, respectively. Affected by the diversion of these sections, impact of the reconstruction and expansion project of certain sections of Yangmao Expressway and the continuous impact of the implementation of the policy governing over-limit and overloaded vehicles, both the average daily traffic volume and toll revenue of Yangmao Expressway recorded a YOY decrease.
  3. Xinyang Phase II section of Yuanzhan Expressway and Guangxi Wuzhou Ring Expressway were opened successively in September and December 2018. Certain vehicles travelling across the provincial boundaries have chosen to use the above-mentioned sections. As a result, the average daily traffic volume and toll revenue of Guangwu Project recorded a YOY decrease.
  4. Although the traffic volume of GZ W2 Expressway in October increased by 23.0% YOY, the toll revenue decreased by 15.2% YOY, mainly due to the cancellation of the traffic restrictions on trucks at Foshan First Ring Highway which resulted in a significant YOY reduction in the number of cross-border trucks on GZ W2 Expressway.

For basic information and historical operational statistics of each toll highway, investors may visit the Company's website at http://www.sz-expressway.comunder the sections of "Toll Roads & Bridges" and "Operational Statistics", respectively.

CAUTION STATEMENT

The Board hereby reminds investors that the above operational statistics are based on the Group's internal records which are unaudited. Differences may arise between such statistics and the data to be disclosed in periodic reports due to completion of certain steps on sorting out the traffic volume and toll revenue data and confirming the results of sorting out such data, as well as operational statistics of certain projects being recorded on the basis of estimation at the date of monthly settlement and disclosure under the circumstance of inter-network toll collection. In addition, The Company adjusts monthly forecast statistics in accordance with the difference between the estimated statistics and the actual settlement statistics for the previous month, resulting in a certain degree of YOY deviation. So, operational statistics in the announcement are only for investors' reference as phasic statistics, investors are advised to use such statistics cautiously.

By Order of the Board

Gong Tao Tao

Joint Company Secretary

Shenzhen, the PRC, 28 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are Mr. HU Wei (Executive Director and Chairman of the Board), Mr. LIAO Xiang Wen (Executive Director and President), Mr. WEN Liang (Executive Director), Ms. CHEN Yan (Non-executive Director), Mr. FAN Zhi Yong (Non-executive Director), Mr. CHEN Yuan Jun (Non-executive Director), Mr. CHEN Kai (Non-executive Director), Mr. CAI Shu Guang (Independent non-executive Director), Mr. WAN Siu Wah Wilson (Independent non-executive Director), Ms. CHEN Xiao Lu (Independent non-executive Director) and Mr. BAI Hua (Independent non-executive Director).

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Shenzhen Expressway Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 09:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY COMPAN
04:23aSHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY : Unaudited Operational Statistics for the Month of October ..
PU
11/20SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY : Announcement - Matters Relating to the Issue of Corporate ..
PU
11/04SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY : Monthly Return on Movements in Securities
PU
10/30SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY : Notice of 2019 Third Quarterly Results Presentation
PU
10/30SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY : Voluntary Announcement - Winning the Bid for the PPP Proje..
PU
10/25SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY : Unaudited Operational Statistics for the Month of Septembe..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 5 557 M
EBIT 2019 2 588 M
Net income 2019 2 735 M
Debt 2019 9 868 M
Yield 2019 5,83%
P/E ratio 2019 7,69x
P/E ratio 2020 9,20x
EV / Sales2019 5,85x
EV / Sales2020 5,35x
Capitalization 22 645 M
Chart SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY COMPAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,40  CNY
Last Close Price 9,61  CNY
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,51%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED23.27%3 222
TRANSURBAN GROUP31.24%28 349
GRUPO CCR53.66%8 181
CHINA MERHNTS EXPRSWYNTWK TECHHLDGCOLTD--.--%7 069
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PCL--.--%5 409
SHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED11.41%4 619
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group