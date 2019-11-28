Shenzhen Expressway : Unaudited Operational Statistics for the Month of October 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

深 圳 高 速 公 路 股 份 有 限 公 司

SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00548)

UNAUDITED OPERATIONAL STATISTICS

FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER 2019

The board (the "Board") of directors of Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the operational statistics of the Group for the month of October 2019 (unaudited) as follows:

% of % of Average daily Average daily mixed traffic volume toll revenue Toll highway interests revenue (number of vehicles in thousands) (RMB'000) held by the consolidated Group This month YOY This month YOY Guangdong province - Shenzhen region: Meiguan Expressway 100% 100% 106 13.7% 359 12.6% Jihe East 100% 100% 284 9.4% 1,897 0.0% Jihe West 100% 100% 211 5.4% 1,664 1.5% Coastal Project 100% 100% 93 14.9% 1,343 13.9% Shuiguan Expressway 50% 100% 198 10.9% 1,547 8.3% Shuiguan Extension 40% - 68 -2.0% 275 -4.5% Guangdong province - Other regions: Qinglian Expressway 76.37% 100% 38 4.9% 1,844 5.8% Yangmao Expressway 25% - 34 -3.5% 1,268 -9.5% Guangwu Project 30% - 26 -27.4% 585 -24.9% Jiangzhong Project 25% - 136 6.6% 1,070 -7.6% GZ W2 Expressway 25% - 78 23.0% 1,464 -15.2% Other provinces in the PRC: Wuhuang Expressway 100% 100% 45 2.0% 929 -1.0% Yichang Project 100% 100% 41 3.8% 980 4.1% Changsha Ring Road 51% 100% 43 23.9% 423 9.3% Nanjing Third Bridge 25% - 30 -5.0% 1,308 -3.0%

YOY: year-on-year growth rate, as compared to the same period of last year.