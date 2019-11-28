Shenzhen Expressway : Unaudited Operational Statistics for the Month of October 2019
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
深 圳 高 速 公 路 股 份 有 限 公 司
SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00548)
UNAUDITED OPERATIONAL STATISTICS
FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER 2019
The board (the "Board") of directors of Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the operational statistics of the Group for the month of October 2019 (unaudited) as follows:
% of
% of
Average daily
Average daily
mixed traffic volume
toll revenue
Toll highway
interests
revenue
(number of vehicles in thousands)
(RMB'000)
held by the
consolidated
Group
This month
YOY
This month
YOY
Guangdong province - Shenzhen region:
Meiguan Expressway
100%
100%
106
13.7%
359
12.6%
Jihe East
100%
100%
284
9.4%
1,897
0.0%
Jihe West
100%
100%
211
5.4%
1,664
1.5%
Coastal Project
100%
100%
93
14.9%
1,343
13.9%
Shuiguan Expressway
50%
100%
198
10.9%
1,547
8.3%
Shuiguan Extension
40%
-
68
-2.0%
275
-4.5%
Guangdong province - Other regions:
Qinglian Expressway
76.37%
100%
38
4.9%
1,844
5.8%
Yangmao Expressway
25%
-
34
-3.5%
1,268
-9.5%
Guangwu Project
30%
-
26
-27.4%
585
-24.9%
Jiangzhong Project
25%
-
136
6.6%
1,070
-7.6%
GZ W2 Expressway
25%
-
78
23.0%
1,464
-15.2%
Other provinces in the PRC:
Wuhuang Expressway
100%
100%
45
2.0%
929
-1.0%
Yichang Project
100%
100%
41
3.8%
980
4.1%
Changsha Ring Road
51%
100%
43
23.9%
423
9.3%
Nanjing Third Bridge
25%
-
30
-5.0%
1,308
-3.0%
YOY: year-on-year growth rate, as compared to the same period of last year.
Notes:
Day of implementation of the toll free scheme for small passenger vehicles during October 2019: 7 days (October 2018: 7 days).
After the opening of Yunzhan section (Yunfu - Zhanjiang) of the Shanzhan Expressway at the end of 2017, Jiangzhan section (Jiangmen - Zhanjiang) of the Shenmao High-speed Railway and Xinyang Phase II section of Yunzhan Expressway (Xinxing - Yangchun) opened in July and September 2018, respectively. Affected by the diversion of these sections, impact of the reconstruction and expansion project of certain sections of Yangmao Expressway and the continuous impact of the implementation of the policy governing over-limit and overloaded vehicles, both the average daily traffic volume and toll revenue of Yangmao Expressway recorded a YOY decrease.
Xinyang Phase II section of Yuanzhan Expressway and Guangxi Wuzhou Ring Expressway were opened successively in September and December 2018. Certain vehicles travelling across the provincial boundaries have chosen to use the above-mentioned sections. As a result, the average daily traffic volume and toll revenue of Guangwu Project recorded a YOY decrease.
Although the traffic volume of GZ W2 Expressway in October increased by 23.0% YOY, the toll revenue decreased by 15.2% YOY, mainly due to the cancellation of the traffic restrictions on trucks at Foshan First Ring Highway which resulted in a significant YOY reduction in the number of cross-border trucks on GZ W2 Expressway.
For basic information and historical operational statistics of each toll highway, investors may visit the Company's website at http://www.sz-expressway.comunder the sections of "Toll Roads & Bridges" and "Operational Statistics", respectively.
CAUTION STATEMENT
The Board hereby reminds investors that the above operational statistics are based on the Group's internal records which are unaudited. Differences may arise between such statistics and the data to be disclosed in periodic reports due to completion of certain steps on sorting out the traffic volume and toll revenue data and confirming the results of sorting out such data, as well as operational statistics of certain projects being recorded on the basis of estimation at the date of monthly settlement and disclosure under the circumstance of inter-network toll collection. In addition, The Company adjusts monthly forecast statistics in accordance with the difference between the estimated statistics and the actual settlement statistics for the previous month, resulting in a certain degree of YOY deviation. So, operational statistics in the announcement are only for investors' reference as phasic statistics, investors are advised to use such statistics cautiously.
