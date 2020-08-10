Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical : NOTICE OF THE 2020 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SHENZHEN HEPALINK PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(深 圳 市 海 普 瑞 藥 業 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司)

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9989)

NOTICE OF THE 2020 THIRD

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2020 third extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Ballroom, 2/F, L'Hermitage Hotel, 3031 Nanhai Boulevard, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, the PRC for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, passing the following resolutions. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular of the Company dated August 10, 2020.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

To consider and pass the following ordinary resolutions by way of cumulative voting:

1.00 To elect non-independent Directors of the fifth session of the Board: