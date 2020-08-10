Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical : PROXY FORM FOR THE 2020 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON MONDAY, AUGUST 31, 2020 (OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)

SHENZHEN HEPALINK PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(深圳市海普瑞藥業集團股份有限公司)

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9989)

PROXY FORM

FOR THE 2020 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON MONDAY, AUGUST 31, 2020 (OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)

to act as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the 2020 third extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company to be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Ballroom, 2/F, L'Hermitage Hotel, 3031 Nanhai Boulevard, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") and at any adjournment thereof for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions set out in the circular and notice (the "Notice") of the Company dated August 10, 2020 regarding the EGM and to exercise all rights conferred on proxies under laws, regulations and the articles of association of the Company in respect of the resolutions set out in the Notice as hereunder, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

FOR ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS EFFECTED BY (Note 7) AGAINST ABSTAIN No. (Cumulative voting) CUMULATIVE VOTING SYSTEM (Note 6) (Note 7) (Note 7) (Please fill in the number of votes)

1.00 To elect non-independent Directors of the fifth session of the Board:

1.01 Re-elect Mr. Li Li as an non-independent Director of the Company;

1.02 Re-elect Mr. Sun Xuan as an non-independent Director of the Company;

1.03 Re-elect Ms. Li Tan as an non-independent Director of the Company;

1.04 Re-elect Mr. Shan Yu as an non-independent Director of the Company;

1.05 Re-elect Mr. Bu Haihua as an non-independent Director of the Company.

2.00 To elect independent non-executive Directors of the fifth session of the Board:

2.01 Re-elect Mr. Chen Junfa as an independent non-executive Director of the Company;

2.02 Re-elect Mr. Wang Zhaohui as an independent non-executive Director of the Company;

2.03 Re-elect Dr. Lu Chuan as an independent non-executive Director of the Company.

3.00 To elect Supervisors of the fifth session of the Supervisory Committee:

3.01 Re-elect Mr. Zheng Zehui as a Supervisor of the Company;

3.02 Re-elect Ms. Tang Haijun as a Supervisor of the Company.