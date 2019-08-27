Shenzhen Investment : Announcements and Notices - 2019 Interim Results Announcement

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS for the six months ended 30 June 2019 - unaudited (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars)

Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 $' 000 (Note) Note $' 000 Revenue 5 4,404,114 11,304,212 Cost of sales (2,922,536) (7,422,740) Gross profit 1,481,578 3,881,472 Other income and gains 5 232,903 165,485 Decrease in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, net (236,765) (1,887,873) Increase in fair value of investment properties 66,595 478,600 Recognition of change in fair value upon transfer to investment properties 26,552 - Selling and distribution expenses (97,750) (84,371) Administrative expenses (377,805) (394,680) Other operating expenses (105,010) (232,716) Finance costs 6 (366,915) (359,208) Share of profits less losses of joint ventures and associates 426,236 295,024 Profit before taxation 7 1,049,619 1,861,733 Income tax expense 8 (494,310) (1,544,663) Profit for the period 555,309 317,070 Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the Company 447,067 217,266 Non-controlling interests 108,242 99,804 555,309 317,070 Earnings per share 9 Basic HK5.31 cents HK2.70 cents Diluted HK5.31 cents HK2.69 cents

Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 3.