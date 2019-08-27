Shenzhen Investment : Announcements and Notices - 2019 Interim Results Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00604)
2019 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
The board of directors (the "Board") of Shenzhen Investment Limited (the "Company") presents the interim condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018. These interim financial information have not been audited, but have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee and the auditors, KPMG.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
The Group achieved contracted sales of RMB6,435.9 million, representing an increase of approximately 49.4% over the same period of last year;
The Group achieved a revenue of HK$4,404.1 million; the gross profit margin was 33.6%;
Profit attributable to equity shareholders was HK$447.1 million, representing an increase of 105.8% over the same period of last year;
Basic earnings per share were HK5.31 cents, representing an increase of 96.7% over the same period of last year;
Sales revenue booked was HK$2,372.1 million in property development business, representing a decrease of 74.5% over the same period of last year; the gross profit margin of property development was approximately 37.7%, representing an increase of 1.4 percentage points over the same period of last year;
The Group recorded rental income of HK$504.4 million in property investment business, representing an increase of approximately 14.8% over the same period of last year; the gross profit margin of property investment was approximately 77.7%, representing an increase of 2.1 percentage points over the same period of last year;
Finance costs bore a rate of 4.2% per annum, representing a decrease of 0.6 percentage point from the full-year average of last year; net gearing ratio (including all interest- bearing liabilities) was 49.6%, representing a decrease of 4.6 percentage points over the end of last year;
The Board has resolved to pay an interim dividend of HK7.00 cents per share.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS for the six months ended 30 June 2019 - unaudited (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars)
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
$' 000
(Note)
Note
$' 000
Revenue
5
4,404,114
11,304,212
Cost of sales
(2,922,536)
(7,422,740)
Gross profit
1,481,578
3,881,472
Other income and gains
5
232,903
165,485
Decrease in fair value of financial assets at
fair value through profit or loss, net
(236,765)
(1,887,873)
Increase in fair value of investment properties
66,595
478,600
Recognition of change in fair value upon transfer
to investment properties
26,552
-
Selling and distribution expenses
(97,750)
(84,371)
Administrative expenses
(377,805)
(394,680)
Other operating expenses
(105,010)
(232,716)
Finance costs
6
(366,915)
(359,208)
Share of profits less losses of joint ventures
and associates
426,236
295,024
Profit before taxation
7
1,049,619
1,861,733
Income tax expense
8
(494,310)
(1,544,663)
Profit for the period
555,309
317,070
Attributable to:
Equity shareholders of the Company
447,067
217,266
Non-controlling interests
108,242
99,804
555,309
317,070
Earnings per share
9
Basic
HK5.31 cents
HK2.70 cents
Diluted
HK5.31 cents
HK2.69 cents
Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 3.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
for the six months ended 30 June 2019 - unaudited (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars)
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
$' 000
(Note)
$' 000
Profit for the period
555,309
317,070
Other comprehensive income for the period:
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Surplus on revaluation of investment property transferred from property, plant and equipment:
- Changes in fair value
28,313
-
- Income tax effect
(7,078)
-
21,235
-
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
- Share of other comprehensive income of joint ventures
and associates
4,632
(29,403)
- Exchange fluctuation reserve released upon disposal
of subsidiaries
-
6,830
- Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(212,099)
(515,704)
(207,467)
(538,277)
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
(186,232)
(538,277)
Total comprehensive income for the period
369,077
(221,207)
Attributable to:
Equity shareholders of the Company
274,512
(288,602)
Non-controlling interests
94,565
67,395
Total comprehensive income for the period
369,077
(221,207)
Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 3.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION at 30 June 2019 - unaudited
(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars)
At 30 June At 31 December
2019
2018
$' 000
(Note)
Note
$' 000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
4,903,640
4,666,465
Prepaid land lease payments
33,748
34,455
Goodwill
365,483
366,929
Investment properties
29,649,287
29,143,111
Interests in associates
5,000,325
4,951,156
Interests in joint ventures
6,106,962
6,215,166
Other financial assets
8,610,197
9,077,347
Deferred tax assets
2,017,355
2,072,491
56,686,997
56,527,120
Current assets
Biological assets
1,838
1,537
Completed properties held for sale
5,619,246
6,265,723
Properties under development
38,120,273
38,097,509
Inventories
195,133
131,885
Trade receivables
11
597,965
578,468
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
4,486,293
3,759,648
Other financial assets
332,169
3,068
Restricted cash
2,155,283
2,822,965
Cash and cash equivalents
9,546,339
9,832,226
61,054,539
61,493,029
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION at 30 June 2019 - unaudited (continued)
(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars)
At 30 June At 31 December
2019
2018
$' 000
(Note)
Note
$' 000
Current liabilities
Interest-bearing bank loans and other borrowings
9,158,729
5,898,502
Lease liabilities
3
103,727
-
Trade payables
13
1,766,120
1,956,668
Other payables and accruals
11,168,150
12,162,041
Contract liabilities
15,177,539
11,232,109
Due to the immediate holding company
16(c)
1,252,531
1,233,548
Due to the ultimate holding company
16(c)
2,767,161
4,734,953
Tax payable
6,256,422
7,251,663
47,650,379
44,469,484
Net current assets
13,404,160
17,023,545
Total assets less current liabilities
70,091,157
73,550,665
Non-current liabilities
Interest-bearing bank loans and other borrowings
16,051,822
19,362,263
Lease liabilities
3
464,776
-
Deferred income
22,661
22,881
Deferred tax liabilities
8,673,878
8,721,825
25,213,137
28,106,969
NET ASSETS
44,878,020
45,443,696
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Share capital
20,756,084
20,688,259
Reserves
20,314,840
21,015,716
Total equity attributable to equity shareholders
of the Company
41,070,924
41,703,975
Non-controlling interests
3,807,096
3,739,721
TOTAL EQUITY
44,878,020
45,443,696
Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See Note 3.
