SHENZHEN INVESTMENT LIMITED

(0604)
Shenzhen Investment : Announcements and Notices - 2019 Interim Results Announcement

08/27/2019 | 09:41am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00604)

2019 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shenzhen Investment Limited (the "Company") presents the interim condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018. These interim financial information have not been audited, but have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee and the auditors, KPMG.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Group achieved contracted sales of RMB6,435.9 million, representing an increase of approximately 49.4% over the same period of last year;
  • The Group achieved a revenue of HK$4,404.1 million; the gross profit margin was 33.6%;
  • Profit attributable to equity shareholders was HK$447.1 million, representing an increase of 105.8% over the same period of last year;
  • Basic earnings per share were HK5.31 cents, representing an increase of 96.7% over the same period of last year;
  • Sales revenue booked was HK$2,372.1 million in property development business, representing a decrease of 74.5% over the same period of last year; the gross profit margin of property development was approximately 37.7%, representing an increase of 1.4 percentage points over the same period of last year;
  • The Group recorded rental income of HK$504.4 million in property investment business, representing an increase of approximately 14.8% over the same period of last year; the gross profit margin of property investment was approximately 77.7%, representing an increase of 2.1 percentage points over the same period of last year;
  • Finance costs bore a rate of 4.2% per annum, representing a decrease of 0.6 percentage point from the full-year average of last year; net gearing ratio (including all interest- bearing liabilities) was 49.6%, representing a decrease of 4.6 percentage points over the end of last year;
  • The Board has resolved to pay an interim dividend of HK7.00 cents per share.

1

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS for the six months ended 30 June 2019 - unaudited (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars)

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

$' 000

(Note)

Note

$' 000

Revenue

5

4,404,114

11,304,212

Cost of sales

(2,922,536)

(7,422,740)

Gross profit

1,481,578

3,881,472

Other income and gains

5

232,903

165,485

Decrease in fair value of financial assets at

fair value through profit or loss, net

(236,765)

(1,887,873)

Increase in fair value of investment properties

66,595

478,600

Recognition of change in fair value upon transfer

to investment properties

26,552

-

Selling and distribution expenses

(97,750)

(84,371)

Administrative expenses

(377,805)

(394,680)

Other operating expenses

(105,010)

(232,716)

Finance costs

6

(366,915)

(359,208)

Share of profits less losses of joint ventures

and associates

426,236

295,024

Profit before taxation

7

1,049,619

1,861,733

Income tax expense

8

(494,310)

(1,544,663)

Profit for the period

555,309

317,070

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders of the Company

447,067

217,266

Non-controlling interests

108,242

99,804

555,309

317,070

Earnings per share

9

Basic

HK5.31 cents

HK2.70 cents

Diluted

HK5.31 cents

HK2.69 cents

Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 3.

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the six months ended 30 June 2019 - unaudited (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars)

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

$' 000

(Note)

$' 000

Profit for the period

555,309

317,070

Other comprehensive income for the period:

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

  • Surplus on revaluation of investment property transferred from property, plant and equipment:

- Changes in fair value

28,313

-

- Income tax effect

(7,078)

-

21,235

-

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

- Share of other comprehensive income of joint ventures

and associates

4,632

(29,403)

- Exchange fluctuation reserve released upon disposal

of subsidiaries

-

6,830

- Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(212,099)

(515,704)

(207,467)

(538,277)

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

(186,232)

(538,277)

Total comprehensive income for the period

369,077

(221,207)

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders of the Company

274,512

(288,602)

Non-controlling interests

94,565

67,395

Total comprehensive income for the period

369,077

(221,207)

Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 3.

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION at 30 June 2019 - unaudited

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars)

At 30 June At 31 December

2019

2018

$' 000

(Note)

Note

$' 000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

4,903,640

4,666,465

Prepaid land lease payments

33,748

34,455

Goodwill

365,483

366,929

Investment properties

29,649,287

29,143,111

Interests in associates

5,000,325

4,951,156

Interests in joint ventures

6,106,962

6,215,166

Other financial assets

8,610,197

9,077,347

Deferred tax assets

2,017,355

2,072,491

56,686,997

56,527,120

Current assets

Biological assets

1,838

1,537

Completed properties held for sale

5,619,246

6,265,723

Properties under development

38,120,273

38,097,509

Inventories

195,133

131,885

Trade receivables

11

597,965

578,468

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

4,486,293

3,759,648

Other financial assets

332,169

3,068

Restricted cash

2,155,283

2,822,965

Cash and cash equivalents

9,546,339

9,832,226

61,054,539

61,493,029

4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION at 30 June 2019 - unaudited (continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars)

At 30 June At 31 December

2019

2018

$' 000

(Note)

Note

$' 000

Current liabilities

Interest-bearing bank loans and other borrowings

9,158,729

5,898,502

Lease liabilities

3

103,727

-

Trade payables

13

1,766,120

1,956,668

Other payables and accruals

11,168,150

12,162,041

Contract liabilities

15,177,539

11,232,109

Due to the immediate holding company

16(c)

1,252,531

1,233,548

Due to the ultimate holding company

16(c)

2,767,161

4,734,953

Tax payable

6,256,422

7,251,663

47,650,379

44,469,484

Net current assets

13,404,160

17,023,545

Total assets less current liabilities

70,091,157

73,550,665

Non-current liabilities

Interest-bearing bank loans and other borrowings

16,051,822

19,362,263

Lease liabilities

3

464,776

-

Deferred income

22,661

22,881

Deferred tax liabilities

8,673,878

8,721,825

25,213,137

28,106,969

NET ASSETS

44,878,020

45,443,696

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

20,756,084

20,688,259

Reserves

20,314,840

21,015,716

Total equity attributable to equity shareholders

of the Company

41,070,924

41,703,975

Non-controlling interests

3,807,096

3,739,721

TOTAL EQUITY

44,878,020

45,443,696

Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See Note 3.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shenzhen Investment Limited published this content on 27 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2019 13:40:01 UTC
