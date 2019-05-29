Shenzhen Investment : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of Annual General Meeting Held on 29 May 2019
0
05/29/2019 | 05:34am EDT
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00604)
POLL RESULTS OF
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 MAY 2019
Reference is made to the Notice of Annual General Meeting and the circular to the shareholders of the Company dated 25 April 2019 (the "Circular"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Notice of Annual General Meeting and the Circular.
The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolutions as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were put to the Annual General Meeting for voting by poll and were approved by the Shareholders. The poll results of the Annual General Meeting were as follows:
Number of votes cast
Ordinary Resolutions(1)
(approximate %)(2)
Total number
For
Against
of
votes cast
1.
To receive and consider the
6,155,762,956
0
6,155,762,956
audited financial statements, the
(100%)
(0%)
report of the Directors and the
independent auditors' report for
the year ended 31 December
2018.
2.
To declare a final dividend
6,157,299,304
0
6,157,299,304
(with scrip option).
(100%)
(0%)
3.
To re-elect Dr. WU Jiesi as
5,987,233,334
170,065,970
6,157,299,304
Director.
(97.2380%)
(2.7620%)
4.
To re-elect Mr. WU Wai Chung,
6,026,715,522
130,573,782
6,157,289,304
Michael as Director.
(97.8794%)
(2.1206%)
5.
To re-elect Dr. WONG Yau Kar,
5,961,572,485
195,726,819
6,157,299,304
David as Director.
(96.8212%)
(3.1788%)
- 1 -
Number of votes cast
Ordinary Resolutions(1)
(approximate %)(2)
Total number
For
Against
of
votes cast
6.
To authorize the board of
6,155,960,804
1,274,500
6,157,235,304
Directors
to
fix
the
(99.9793%)
(0.0207%)
remuneration of the Directors.
7.
To re-appoint KPMG as auditor
6,151,196,864
6,090,440
6,157,287,304
and to authorise the board of
(99.9011%)
(0.0989%)
Directors
to
fix
their
remuneration.
8.
To grant a general mandate to
6,157,227,304
20,000
6,157,247,304
the Directors to buy back shares
(99.9997%)
(0.0003%)
not exceeding 10% of the
number of shares of the
Company in issue as at the date
of this resolution.
9.
To grant a general mandate to
5,525,557,937
631,741,367
6,157,299,304
the Directors to allot and issue
(89.7400%)
(10.2600%)
new shares not exceeding 20%
of the number of shares of the
Company in issue as at the date
of this resolution.
10.
To extend the general mandate
5,530,170,400
627,128,904
6,157,299,304
granted to the Directors to allot
(89.8149%)
(10.1851%)
and issue new shares by adding
to it the number of shares being
bought back by the Company.
11.
To grant a mandate to the
6,327,800,169
439,036,262
6,766,836,431
Directors to grant options under
(93.5119%)
(6.4881%)
the Share Option Scheme of the
Company.
Notes:
The full text of Resolutions 8, 9, 10 and 11 are set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting.
All percentages are rounded to 4 decimal places.
As a majority of more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of all resolutions, all these resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.
As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of Shares in issue was 8,440,059,985 Shares. In relation to all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting, the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions at the Annual General Meeting was 8,440,059,985 Shares.
- 2 -
There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote only against the resolutions at the Annual General Meeting and there were no Shareholders that were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting in respect of any of the resolutions at the Annual General Meeting.
The share registrar of the Company, Tricor Standard Limited, acted as scrutineer for the vote-taking at the Annual General Meeting.
Hong Kong, 29 May 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 9 directors, of which Dr. LU Hua, Mr. HUANG Wei, Mr. MOU Yong and Mr. LIU Chong are the executive directors of the Company, Dr. WU Jiesi and Mr. LIU Shichao are the non-executive directors of the Company and Mr. WU Wai Chung, Michael, Mr. LI Wai Keung and Dr. WONG Yau Kar, David are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.
