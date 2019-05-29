Shenzhen Investment : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of Annual General Meeting Held on 29 May 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00604)

POLL RESULTS OF

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 MAY 2019

Reference is made to the Notice of Annual General Meeting and the circular to the shareholders of the Company dated 25 April 2019 (the "Circular"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Notice of Annual General Meeting and the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolutions as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were put to the Annual General Meeting for voting by poll and were approved by the Shareholders. The poll results of the Annual General Meeting were as follows: