SHENZHEN INVESTMENT LIMITED

(0604)
Shenzhen Investment : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of Annual General Meeting Held on 29 May 2019

05/29/2019 | 05:34am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00604)

POLL RESULTS OF

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 MAY 2019

Reference is made to the Notice of Annual General Meeting and the circular to the shareholders of the Company dated 25 April 2019 (the "Circular"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Notice of Annual General Meeting and the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolutions as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were put to the Annual General Meeting for voting by poll and were approved by the Shareholders. The poll results of the Annual General Meeting were as follows:

Number of votes cast

Ordinary Resolutions(1)

(approximate %)(2)

Total number

For

Against

of

votes cast

1.

To receive and consider the

6,155,762,956

0

6,155,762,956

audited financial statements, the

(100%)

(0%)

report of the Directors and the

independent auditors' report for

the year ended 31 December

2018.

2.

To declare a final dividend

6,157,299,304

0

6,157,299,304

(with scrip option).

(100%)

(0%)

3.

To re-elect Dr. WU Jiesi as

5,987,233,334

170,065,970

6,157,299,304

Director.

(97.2380%)

(2.7620%)

4.

To re-elect Mr. WU Wai Chung,

6,026,715,522

130,573,782

6,157,289,304

Michael as Director.

(97.8794%)

(2.1206%)

5.

To re-elect Dr. WONG Yau Kar,

5,961,572,485

195,726,819

6,157,299,304

David as Director.

(96.8212%)

(3.1788%)

- 1 -

Number of votes cast

Ordinary Resolutions(1)

(approximate %)(2)

Total number

For

Against

of

votes cast

6.

To authorize the board of

6,155,960,804

1,274,500

6,157,235,304

Directors

to

fix

the

(99.9793%)

(0.0207%)

remuneration of the Directors.

7.

To re-appoint KPMG as auditor

6,151,196,864

6,090,440

6,157,287,304

and to authorise the board of

(99.9011%)

(0.0989%)

Directors

to

fix

their

remuneration.

8.

To grant a general mandate to

6,157,227,304

20,000

6,157,247,304

the Directors to buy back shares

(99.9997%)

(0.0003%)

not exceeding 10% of the

number of shares of the

Company in issue as at the date

of this resolution.

9.

To grant a general mandate to

5,525,557,937

631,741,367

6,157,299,304

the Directors to allot and issue

(89.7400%)

(10.2600%)

new shares not exceeding 20%

of the number of shares of the

Company in issue as at the date

of this resolution.

10.

To extend the general mandate

5,530,170,400

627,128,904

6,157,299,304

granted to the Directors to allot

(89.8149%)

(10.1851%)

and issue new shares by adding

to it the number of shares being

bought back by the Company.

11.

To grant a mandate to the

6,327,800,169

439,036,262

6,766,836,431

Directors to grant options under

(93.5119%)

(6.4881%)

the Share Option Scheme of the

Company.

Notes:

  1. The full text of Resolutions 8, 9, 10 and 11 are set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting.
  2. All percentages are rounded to 4 decimal places.

As a majority of more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of all resolutions, all these resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of Shares in issue was 8,440,059,985 Shares. In relation to all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting, the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions at the Annual General Meeting was 8,440,059,985 Shares.

- 2 -

There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote only against the resolutions at the Annual General Meeting and there were no Shareholders that were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting in respect of any of the resolutions at the Annual General Meeting.

The share registrar of the Company, Tricor Standard Limited, acted as scrutineer for the vote-taking at the Annual General Meeting.

By Order of the Board

SHENZHEN INVESTMENT LIMITED

LU Hua

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 9 directors, of which Dr. LU Hua, Mr. HUANG Wei, Mr. MOU Yong and Mr. LIU Chong are the executive directors of the Company, Dr. WU Jiesi and Mr. LIU Shichao are the non-executive directors of the Company and Mr. WU Wai Chung, Michael, Mr. LI Wai Keung and Dr. WONG Yau Kar, David are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Shenzhen Investment Limited published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 09:33:03 UTC
