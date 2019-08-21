Log in
Shenzhen Investment : Announcements and Notices - Unaudited Contracted Sales Performance for July 2019

08/21/2019 | 05:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00604)

UNAUDITED CONTRACTED SALES PERFORMANCE

FOR JULY 2019

Shenzhen Investment Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to provide to the shareholders of the Company the attached press release of the sales performance of the Group for July 2019 (the "Press Release").

The sales data contained in the Press Release is based on the summary of internal information of the Group, which has not been audited nor reviewed by external auditor and as such, it is for investors' reference only.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise due care when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

SHENZHEN INVESTMENT LIMITED

LU Hua

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 9 directors, of which Dr. LU Hua, Mr. HUANG Wei, Mr. MOU Yong and Mr. LIU Chong are the executive directors of the Company, Dr. WU Jiesi and Mr. LIU Shichao are the non-executive directors of the Company and Mr. LI Wai Keung, Mr. WU Wai Chung, Michael and Dr. WONG Yau Kar David are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

- 1 -

[For immediate release]

SZI Announces Unaudited Contracted Sales for July 2019

(21 August 2019 - Hong Kong) Shenzhen Investment Limited ("SZI" or "Group", SEHK stock code: 604.HK) announces that the Group's unaudited contracted sales for July 2019 amounted to approximately RMB 426 million, representing a decrease of 86.7% MoM and a decrease of 0.7% YoY. The contracted sales area was approximately 18,362 sq.m., down 77.6% MoM and down 10.3% YoY. As the Group recorded a large

block-sale transaction in the last month, the contracted sales for this month showed a

relatively large MoM decline. For the first 7 months of this year, the Group recorded total contracted sales of approximately RMB 6.862 billion, representing an increase of 44.9% YoY, and the total contracted sales area was approximately 252,959 sq.m., down 10.3% YoY. The average selling price was approximately RMB 27,126 per sq.m..

- END -

For enquiry, please contact:

Shenzhen Investment Limited

Nicole Zhou

Tel: (852) 2312 8746

Email: zhouq@shumyip.com.hk

Financial PR (HK) Ltd.

Dawn Lee

Tel: (852) 6155 8827

Email: dawnlee@financialpr.hk

Disclaimer

Shenzhen Investment Limited published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 09:37:10 UTC
