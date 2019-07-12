Shenzhen Investment : Circulars - Scrip Dividend Scheme in Relation to the Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00604)

SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME IN RELATION TO

THE FINAL DIVIDEND

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018