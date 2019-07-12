Shenzhen Investment : Circulars - Scrip Dividend Scheme in Relation to the Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2018
THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action you should take, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Shenzhen Investment Limited, you should at once hand this circular to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.
No Shareholder receiving a copy of this circular and/or an Election Form in any territory outside Hong Kong may treat the same as an invitation to elect for Shares unless in the relevant territory such invitation could lawfully be made to that Shareholder without Shenzhen Investment Limited having to comply with any registration or other legal requirements, governmental or regulatory procedures or any other similar formalities. It is the responsibility of any Shareholder outside Hong Kong who wishes to receive Scrip Shares under the Scrip Dividend Scheme to comply with the laws of the relevant jurisdictions including any applicable procedures or any other similar formalities.
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00604)
SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME IN RELATION TO
THE FINAL DIVIDEND
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
15 July 2019
DEFINITIONS
In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:
"Board"
the board of Directors
"CCASS"
the Central Clearing and Settlement System established
and operated by Hong Kong Securities Clearing
Company Limited
"Company"
Shenzhen Investment Limited, a company incorporated in
Hong Kong with limited liability, the shares of which are
listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (Stock
Code: 00604)
"Director(s)"
the director(s) of the Company
"Election Form"
the form of election in relation to the Scrip Dividend
Scheme
"Eligible Shareholder(s)"
Shareholder(s) whose names appeared on the register of
members of the Company on the Record Date
"Final Dividend"
the final dividend of HK$0.11 per Share for the year
ended 31 December 2018
"HK$"
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the
People's Republic of China
"Latest Practicable Date"
Friday, 5 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior
to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain
information contained in this circular
"Record Date"
Thursday, 6 June 2019, being the date for determining
Shareholders' entitlement to the Final Dividend
"Scrip Dividend Scheme"
the payment of the Final Dividend to the Eligible
Shareholders in cash, with an option given to the Eligible
Shareholders to receive their Final Dividend wholly by
the allotment of Scrip Shares in lieu of cash, or partly in
cash and partly in the form of Scrip Shares
DEFINITIONS
"Scrip Share(s)"
new Share(s) credited as fully paid to be allotted and
issued under the Scrip Dividend Scheme
"Share(s)"
share(s) of the Company
"Share Registrar"
Tricor Standard Limited
"Shareholder(s)"
holder(s) of Share(s)
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
EXPECTED TIMETABLE
Set out below is a summary of the events in relation to the Scrip Dividend Scheme in the form of a timetable and is indicative only:
Closure of the register of members of the Company . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 5 June 2019 to Thursday, 6 June 2019 (both dates inclusive)
The Election Form should be completed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and returned, so that they are received by the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Standard Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 2 August 2019. If there is a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above, or a "black" rainstorm warning in force at or at any time prior to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 2 August 2019, the deadline for return of the Election Form will be changed. Further information is set out in paragraph 6 headed "Election Form" of the "Letter from the Board".
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00604)
Executive Directors:
Registered Office:
Dr. Lu Hua (Chairman)
8th Floor,
Mr. Huang Wei (President)
New East Ocean Centre,
Mr. Mou Yong
9 Science Museum Road,
Mr. Liu Chong
Tsimshatsui, Kowloon
Hong Kong
Non-Executive Directors:
Dr. Wu Jiesi
Mr. Liu Shichao
Independent Non-Executive Directors:
Mr. Wu Wai Chung, Michael
Mr. Li Wai Keung
Dr. Wong Yau Kar, David
15 July 2019
To the Shareholders
Dear Sir or Madam,
SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME IN RELATION TO
THE FINAL DIVIDEND
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
1. INTRODUCTION
The Company announced on 29 March 2019 that the Board had resolved to declare the Final Dividend and that the Final Dividend be paid in cash but Shareholders whose names appeared on the register of members of the Company on the Record Date are given the option of receiving the Final Dividend wholly by the allotment of Scrip Shares in lieu of cash, or partly in cash and partly in the form of Scrip Shares. At the annual general meeting of the Company held on 29 May 2019, the Shareholders approved the payment of the Final Dividend.
For the purpose of determining the Shareholders' entitlement to the Final Dividend, the register of members of the Company was closed from Wednesday, 5 June 2019 to Thursday, 6 June 2019 (both dates inclusive) and the Record Date for such entitlement was Thursday, 6 June 2019.
