SHENZHEN INVESTMENT LIMITED

(0604)
Shenzhen Investment : Circulars - Scrip Dividend Scheme in Relation to the Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

07/12/2019 | 05:35am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action you should take, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Shenzhen Investment Limited, you should at once hand this circular to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

No Shareholder receiving a copy of this circular and/or an Election Form in any territory outside Hong Kong may treat the same as an invitation to elect for Shares unless in the relevant territory such invitation could lawfully be made to that Shareholder without Shenzhen Investment Limited having to comply with any registration or other legal requirements, governmental or regulatory procedures or any other similar formalities. It is the responsibility of any Shareholder outside Hong Kong who wishes to receive Scrip Shares under the Scrip Dividend Scheme to comply with the laws of the relevant jurisdictions including any applicable procedures or any other similar formalities.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00604)

SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME IN RELATION TO

THE FINAL DIVIDEND

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

15 July 2019

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"Board"

the board of Directors

"CCASS"

the Central Clearing and Settlement System established

and operated by Hong Kong Securities Clearing

Company Limited

"Company"

Shenzhen Investment Limited, a company incorporated in

Hong Kong with limited liability, the shares of which are

listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (Stock

Code: 00604)

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Election Form"

the form of election in relation to the Scrip Dividend

Scheme

"Eligible Shareholder(s)"

Shareholder(s) whose names appeared on the register of

members of the Company on the Record Date

"Final Dividend"

the final dividend of HK$0.11 per Share for the year

ended 31 December 2018

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China

"Latest Practicable Date"

Friday, 5 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior

to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain

information contained in this circular

"Record Date"

Thursday, 6 June 2019, being the date for determining

Shareholders' entitlement to the Final Dividend

"Scrip Dividend Scheme"

the payment of the Final Dividend to the Eligible

Shareholders in cash, with an option given to the Eligible

Shareholders to receive their Final Dividend wholly by

the allotment of Scrip Shares in lieu of cash, or partly in

cash and partly in the form of Scrip Shares

DEFINITIONS

"Scrip Share(s)"

new Share(s) credited as fully paid to be allotted and

issued under the Scrip Dividend Scheme

"Share(s)"

share(s) of the Company

"Share Registrar"

Tricor Standard Limited

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of Share(s)

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

Set out below is a summary of the events in relation to the Scrip Dividend Scheme in the form of a timetable and is indicative only:

Closure of the register of members of the Company . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 5 June 2019 to Thursday, 6 June 2019 (both dates inclusive)

Fix the market value of a Scrip Share

(5 trading days average) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 5 June 2019 to Wednesday, 12 June 2019 (both dates inclusive)

Record Date . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 6 June 2019

Despatch of Election Form . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 15 July 2019

Latest time for return of the Election Form

to the Share Registrar2 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 2 August 2019

Despatch of certificates for Scrip Shares and

cheques for cash dividends . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . on or about Thursday, 15 August 2019

Expected first day of dealings in

Scrip Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . on or about Friday, 16 August 2019

Notes:

  1. All times refer to Hong Kong local time.
  2. The Election Form should be completed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and returned, so that they are received by the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Standard Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 2 August 2019. If there is a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above, or a "black" rainstorm warning in force at or at any time prior to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 2 August 2019, the deadline for return of the Election Form will be changed. Further information is set out in paragraph 6 headed "Election Form" of the "Letter from the Board".

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00604)

Executive Directors:

Registered Office:

Dr. Lu Hua (Chairman)

8th Floor,

Mr. Huang Wei (President)

New East Ocean Centre,

Mr. Mou Yong

9 Science Museum Road,

Mr. Liu Chong

Tsimshatsui, Kowloon

Hong Kong

Non-Executive Directors:

Dr. Wu Jiesi

Mr. Liu Shichao

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Mr. Wu Wai Chung, Michael

Mr. Li Wai Keung

Dr. Wong Yau Kar, David

15 July 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir or Madam,

SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME IN RELATION TO

THE FINAL DIVIDEND

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

1. INTRODUCTION

The Company announced on 29 March 2019 that the Board had resolved to declare the Final Dividend and that the Final Dividend be paid in cash but Shareholders whose names appeared on the register of members of the Company on the Record Date are given the option of receiving the Final Dividend wholly by the allotment of Scrip Shares in lieu of cash, or partly in cash and partly in the form of Scrip Shares. At the annual general meeting of the Company held on 29 May 2019, the Shareholders approved the payment of the Final Dividend.

For the purpose of determining the Shareholders' entitlement to the Final Dividend, the register of members of the Company was closed from Wednesday, 5 June 2019 to Thursday, 6 June 2019 (both dates inclusive) and the Record Date for such entitlement was Thursday, 6 June 2019.

