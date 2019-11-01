Log in
Shenzhen Investment : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31st October,2019

0
11/01/2019 | 05:33am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/10/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Shenzhen Investment Limited

Date Submitted

01/11/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

604

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

Description :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

currency) :

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

8,678,009,314

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

NIL

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

8,678,009,314

N/A

N/A

N/A

March 2019

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.Share

option

scheme

Granted on

20/06/2017

Exercise

price:

HK$3.105

(adopted on

22/06/2012

Ordinary

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

120,970,096

shares

(Note 1)

2. Share

option scheme Granted on 08/02/2018 Exercise price: HK$3.069

(adopted on 22/06/2012 )

Ordinary

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

22,564,787

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N.A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

N/A

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shenzhen Investment Limited published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 09:32:19 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 20 120 M
EBIT 2019 6 759 M
Net income 2019 3 267 M
Debt 2019 17 639 M
Yield 2019 5,87%
P/E ratio 2019 7,51x
P/E ratio 2020 6,55x
EV / Sales2019 2,21x
EV / Sales2020 1,69x
Capitalization 26 815 M
Chart SHENZHEN INVESTMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shenzhen Investment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHENZHEN INVESTMENT LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,94  HKD
Last Close Price 3,09  HKD
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target -5,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Huang President & Executive Director
Hua Lu Chairman
Shao Ye Fang General Manager-Finance Management Department
Wai Keung Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Yong Mou Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHENZHEN INVESTMENT LIMITED20.70%3 421
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED7.02%43 960
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-7.46%34 668
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED13.63%29 770
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.95%29 580
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.24.63%26 770
