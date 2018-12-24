Log in
SHENZHEN WORLDUNION PROPRTS CNSLTNCY INC (002285)
Shenzhen Worldunion Proprts Cnsltncy : China aims to steady home prices in 2019, boost rental supply

12/24/2018 | 09:56am CET
FILE PHOTO: A man works near apartment blocks under construction on the outskirts of Beijing, China

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's housing authorities have pledged to stabilise land and home prices in 2019 and ramp up the supply of rental housing to tackle home-affordability issues, state television reported.

Following a furious boom, China since mid-2016 has gradually tightened regulatory control over its massive property market. But home prices have continued to go up, even as economic growth slows, and managing risks stemming from the sector remains a priority.

"We will unswervingly resolve property market risks," the housing ministry said after a work meeting, CCTV reported.

The ministry said while it will curb speculation in the property market, in efforts to maintain continuity and stability of housing policies it will also support "reasonable" housing demand that's non-speculative.

China has followed a dual-track in trying to manage property prices, with controls imposed in bigger cities and destocking measures pursued in smaller ones.

CCTV said the ministry will "adhere to a city-based regulatory approach" in giving guidance and "reinforce regulatory responsibility at the city level".

The ministry said it will prioritise affordability by guiding medium- to big cities to increase supply of public rental housing in the next year.

It will push ahead a multi-year shanty-town redevelopment programme that has torn down tens of millions of cramp homes across the country, CCTV added.

Beijing's support for increased rental housing supply boosted shares of firms linked to the activity.

Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy Inc on Monday surged by the daily limit of 10 percent and Beijing-based 5I5J Holding gained 4.6 percent.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen, Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
5I5J HOLDING GROUP CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SHENZHEN WORLDUNION PROPRTS CNSLTNCY INC --End-of-day quote.
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 9 930 M
EBIT 2018 1 847 M
Net income 2018 1 064 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,91%
P/E ratio 2018 9,44
P/E ratio 2019 7,57
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capitalization 10 031 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 10,9  CNY
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Min Zhu General Manager & Director
Jin Song Chen Chairman
Bo Song Teng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hai Chen Wang Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jie Ping Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHENZHEN WORLDUNION PROPRTS CNSLTNCY INC1 453
CBRE GROUP-10.57%13 202
ZILLOW GROUP INC-31.10%5 701
JONES LANG LASALLE INC-16.08%5 695
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG11.27%2 895
FIRSTSERVICE CORP1.89%2 281
