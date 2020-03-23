Shenzhou International : 2019 Net Profit Rose 12% as Sales Grew

By Martin Mou



Shenzhou International Group Holdings on Monday said its net profit for 2019 climbed 12% as sales increased across its main product segments.

Net profit was 5.10 billion yuan ($718.7 million) while revenue increased 8.2% to CNY22.67 billion, the Chinese knitwear maker said in an earnings statement.

Shenzhou, which counts Nike and Adidas among its major customers, said sports and casual-wear sales rose during the period.

The company said the coronavirus pandemic has heavily affected the supply chain of the global textile and apparel industry, and has hit apparel retail sales worldwide. Some of Shenzhou's core clients have had to close their physical shops in various countries, it said.

Shenzhen warned that its production capacity could be underutilized if the pandemic persists, though the impact to its utilization rate has been limited.

