SHENZHOU INTERNATIONAL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED    2313   KYG8087W1015

SHENZHOU INTERNATIONAL GROUP HOLDINGS LI

(2313)
Shenzhou International : 2019 Net Profit Rose 12% as Sales Grew

03/23/2020

By Martin Mou

Shenzhou International Group Holdings on Monday said its net profit for 2019 climbed 12% as sales increased across its main product segments.

Net profit was 5.10 billion yuan ($718.7 million) while revenue increased 8.2% to CNY22.67 billion, the Chinese knitwear maker said in an earnings statement.

Shenzhou, which counts Nike and Adidas among its major customers, said sports and casual-wear sales rose during the period.

The company said the coronavirus pandemic has heavily affected the supply chain of the global textile and apparel industry, and has hit apparel retail sales worldwide. Some of Shenzhou's core clients have had to close their physical shops in various countries, it said.

Shenzhen warned that its production capacity could be underutilized if the pandemic persists, though the impact to its utilization rate has been limited.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 23 525 M
EBIT 2019 5 584 M
Net income 2019 5 155 M
Finance 2019 2 754 M
Yield 2019 2,44%
P/E ratio 2019 21,5x
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,58x
EV / Sales2020 3,95x
Capitalization 111 B
Technical analysis trends SHENZHOU INTERNATIONAL GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 107,38  CNY
Last Close Price 73,58  CNY
Spread / Highest target 70,7%
Spread / Average Target 45,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guan Lin Huang General Manager & Executive Director
Jian Rong Ma Chairman
Cun Bo Wang Executive Director & Head-Finance
Ren He Ma Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Zhi Fen Chen Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHENZHOU INTERNATIONAL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.23%15 592
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-24.92%167 633
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-9.01%67 625
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-18.78%51 561
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-31.24%30 678
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-28.77%21 500
