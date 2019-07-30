Shepherd Neame : FROM KITCHEN PORTER TO HEAD CHEF

Just nine years after joining Shepherd Neame as a Kitchen Porter, Jake Wilson has achieved his ambition of becoming a Head Chef.

Jake, 25, from Ashford, joined Shepherd Neame as a Kitchen Porter at The Vine Inn, Tenterden, and has since progressed rapidly through the ranks. Four years ago he was appointed Sous Chef at the Flying Horse in Smarden, moving to work in the same role at The George Hotel in Cranbrook two years ago, where he has just been appointed Head Chef.

Jake said:

'I'm over the moon at the news. It's something I've been working towards for a few years now and thanks to the training offered from Shepherd Neame, along with the opportunity to build up experience at several different sites, I have been able to work my way up through the ranks.'