Shepherd Neame : Summer Storm is Cask Club Beer for August

Summer Storm is the latest beer to appear as part of Cask Club, the contemporary cask ale initiative launched earlier this year by Shepherd Neame, Britain's oldest brewer.

Full flavoured and smooth, Summer Storm (4.5% ABV) is a modern IPA with tropical and citrus fruit notes courtesy of a combination of English Target hops and Amarillo, Centennial and Denali from the US.

Shepherd Neame Head Brewer Mike Unsworth said: 'We are really pleased with Summer Storm. It's a New World-style sessionable IPA bursting with tropical and citrus fruits combined with a mellow bitterness and slightly spicy backbone.

'The flavour and aroma hops give a slight hop haze to this light amber beer, a beer that really delivers on taste.'