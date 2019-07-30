Shepherd Neame : TOP HONOUR FOR SHEPHERD NEAME GLUTEN-FREE BURGER

A gluten-free burger specially created for Shepherd Neame has been honoured at a national industry awards ceremony.

The 8oz gluten-free chuck steak burger, which is available across all of Shepherd Neame's 70 managed pubs and hotels, was Highly Commended in the Best Free From Product Category at the Meat Management Industry Awards.

Shepherd Neame teamed up with local supplier Joseph & Henry, Master Butchers of Kent, to create the bespoke burger two years ago.

It uses only the highest quality Kentish beef, along with a unique blend of seasoning, and the production method is specifically tailored to ensure the texture and consistency is just right.

