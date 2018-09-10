Sherritt International : Publishes Cobalt Reference Price and Warrant Conversion Ratio for September 2018

Sherritt International Corporation (“Sherritt”) (TSX:S), a world leader
in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores,
today published the Applicable Reference Cobalt Price and Applicable
Common Shares per Warrant Ratio for the three-month period ended August
31, 2018.
|
Reference Date
|
|
|
Applicable Reference Cobalt
Price
|
|
|
Applicable Common Shares per
Warrant Ratio
|
August 31, 2018
|
|
|
US$37.77
|
|
|
1.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consistent with the terms of the Warrant Indenture dated as of January
25, 2018 and available on SEDAR, Sherritt will calculate and publish the
Applicable Reference Cobalt Price based on the simple average of the
midpoint of the Metal Bulletin High Price and the Metal Bulletin Low
Price1, expressed in US dollars per pound, for the three
consecutive full calendar months immediately preceding each monthly
Conversion Ratio Reset Date. The Applicable Common Shares per Warrant
Ratio disclosed here will apply on any warrant Exercise Date from, and
including, September 11, 2018 through October 5, 2018.
The next Applicable Reference Cobalt Price and Applicable Common Shares
per Warrant Ratio for the three-month period ended September 30, 2018
will be announced on October 5, 2018.
1 The “Metal Bulletin High Price” means the Cobalt low
grade Metal Bulletin free market US$/lb in warehouse monthly average
high; the “Metal Bulletin Low Price” means the Cobalt low grade
Metal Bulletin free market US$/lb in warehouse monthly average low.
