Sherritt International : Publishes Cobalt Reference Price and Warrant Conversion Ratio for September 2018

09/10/2018 | 11:54pm CEST

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation (“Sherritt”) (TSX:S), a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores, today published the Applicable Reference Cobalt Price and Applicable Common Shares per Warrant Ratio for the three-month period ended August 31, 2018.

Reference Date    

Applicable Reference Cobalt
Price

   

Applicable Common Shares per
Warrant Ratio

August 31, 2018     US$37.77     1.05
       

Consistent with the terms of the Warrant Indenture dated as of January 25, 2018 and available on SEDAR, Sherritt will calculate and publish the Applicable Reference Cobalt Price based on the simple average of the midpoint of the Metal Bulletin High Price and the Metal Bulletin Low Price1, expressed in US dollars per pound, for the three consecutive full calendar months immediately preceding each monthly Conversion Ratio Reset Date. The Applicable Common Shares per Warrant Ratio disclosed here will apply on any warrant Exercise Date from, and including, September 11, 2018 through October 5, 2018.

The next Applicable Reference Cobalt Price and Applicable Common Shares per Warrant Ratio for the three-month period ended September 30, 2018 will be announced on October 5, 2018.

About Sherritt

Sherritt is a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba and Madagascar. The Corporation is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba, with extensive oil and power operations across the island. Sherritt licenses its proprietary technologies and provides metallurgical services to mining and refining operations worldwide. The Corporation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “S”.

1 The “Metal Bulletin High Price” means the Cobalt low grade Metal Bulletin free market US$/lb in warehouse monthly average high; the “Metal Bulletin Low Price” means the Cobalt low grade Metal Bulletin free market US$/lb in warehouse monthly average low.


© Business Wire 2018
