Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sherwin-Williams    SHW

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS

(SHW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sherwin Williams : Declares Dividend of $1.13 per Common Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

CLEVELAND, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.13 per common share payable on May 31, 2019, to shareholders of record on May 17, 2019.  

The Sherwin-Williams Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Sherwin-Williams Company)

Investor Relations Contact:

Bob Wells
Senior Vice President – Corporate Communications and Public Affairs
Sherwin-Williams
Direct:  216.566.2244
rjwells@sherwin.com

Jim Jaye
Vice President – Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8682
james.r.jaye@sherwin.com

Media Contact:

Mike Conway
Director – Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct:  216.515.4393
Pager:  216.422.3751
mike.conway@sherwin.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherwin-williams-declares-dividend-of-1-13-per-common-share-300833950.html

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHERWIN-WILLIAMS
01:31pSHERWIN WILLIAMS : Declares Dividend of $1.13 per Common Share
PR
03/22SHERWIN WILLIAMS : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on April 23,..
PR
02/22SHERWIN WILLIAMS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
02/22SHERWIN-WILLIAMS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/19SHERWIN WILLIAMS CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State..
AQ
02/19SHERWIN WILLIAMS : Announces Leadership Changes Effective March 2019
PR
02/13SHERWIN WILLIAMS : Declares Dividend of $1.13 per Common Share
PR
01/31SHERWIN-WILLIAMS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/31SHERWIN WILLIAMS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
01/31THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY : Reports 2018 Year-end and Fourth Quarter Financia..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About