CLEVELAND, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.13 per common share payable on May 31, 2019, to shareholders of record on May 17, 2019.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bob Wells

Senior Vice President – Corporate Communications and Public Affairs

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.566.2244

rjwells@sherwin.com

Jim Jaye

Vice President – Investor Relations

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.515.8682

james.r.jaye@sherwin.com

Media Contact:

Mike Conway

Director – Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.515.4393

Pager: 216.422.3751

mike.conway@sherwin.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherwin-williams-declares-dividend-of-1-13-per-common-share-300833950.html

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company