Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sherwin-Williams    SHW

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS (SHW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sherwin Williams : Lands in Trouble Over 114-Year-Old Paint Ad

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2018 | 01:15pm CEST

By Alexandra Bruell

When companies get in trouble over their advertisements, it usually happens quickly. In the case of Sherwin-Williams Co., it took more than a century.

The paint maker is fighting a California court ruling that ordered it and two other companies to collectively pay hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for promoting lead paint over several decades, when they allegedly knew or should have known it was hazardous. The litigation has highlighted Sherwin-Williams ads dating back to 1904.

Sherwin-Williams and its co-defendants in July petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case, arguing that they were unaware of the health risks of lead before it became accepted science and are being improperly punished for truthful advertising about a product that was legal at the time. The federal government banned the use of lead paint in homes in 1978.

Companies already put their advertisements through a range of stress tests to ensure legal and regulatory compliance, adding careful wording and disclosures. But some advertising executives say the Sherwin-Williams ruling, if upheld, would raise the stakes, forcing marketers to consider whether advertising a product may open them to liability many years down the road.

That, in turn, could lead creative teams on Madison Avenue -- which wasn't implicated in the lead-paint litigation -- to exercise even more caution when dreaming up ads and bulk up on disclaimers.

"You can't demand companies to have clairvoyance," said Dan Jaffe, executive vice president of government relations for the Association of National Advertisers, a trade group of marketers that filed a brief in support of Sherwin-Williams. "It's the precedent we're concerned about. We believe that what they're doing in regard to Sherwin-Williams certainly would apply to many other categories."

The ruling could potentially affect advertising of a range of products that are subject to frequent studies about their health effects, including everyday food items and consumer products, some ad executives said. "We're constantly learning things about products we didn't think were of any concern," said Mr. Jaffe.

Harris Diamond, chief executive of McCann Worldgroup, a network of creative agencies owned by ad giant Interpublic Group of Cos., said while companies are always mindful of potential liability from ads, "I do think this is a reach that's further and more than we've seen in the past."

In some ways, the fight echoes the legal battle over tobacco marketing in the 1990s. In that case, government officials said there was clear evidence tobacco companies knew of the health risks of cigarettes and deceived the public. A massive settlement between state attorneys general and the tobacco firms resulted in significant restrictions on advertising and huge payments to states by the firms.

The health effects of lead are now well known. Exposure to it can affect physical and mental development in a variety of ways, especially in children, from behavioral and learning problems to slowed growth, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The state of California argued in its suit that several paint companies were aware of lead paint's toxicity for years while they marketed it. In the case of Cleveland-based Sherwin-Williams, the plaintiff referred to an internal communication in 1900 that described white lead -- which was used in paint -- as a "deadly cumulative poison." The defendants said they didn't have knowledge of risks now known to be associated with lead-based paint.

A California trial court ruled for the state in 2014, ordering Sherwin-Williams and two other companies involved in manufacturing and marketing lead paint in California, ConAgra Grocery Products Co. and NL Industries Inc., to pay $1.15 billion into a state fund that would go toward removing health hazards posed by lead paint in California homes.

An appeals court last year said the companies should only be liable for lead-paint usage before 1951 because there was "insufficient evidence" the defendants had promoted lead paint for interior use after 1950. This could reduce the damages to between $409 million and $730 million, according to a Sherwin-Williams filing.

But the appeals court upheld the substance of the ruling. It pointed to a Sherwin-Williams ad from 1904 that ran in the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union. It contained images of paint cans with the company's SWP logo, along with the message, "Put S.W.P. on your house and you will get satisfaction and save money every time."

A spokeswoman for the law firm representing Sherwin-Williams said the company stopped making white-lead interior paint in 1943.

In their Supreme Court petitions, the defendants say the state ruling violates their rights to free speech and due process. The high court only takes up a fraction of cases. A lawyer for the California plaintiff said in a statement that there are no constitutional grounds for the high court to take up the case.

An executive at one packaged-goods company said the paint ruling could cause some marketers to shy away from advertising products with a long shelf life, or those that involve health claims like "allergen free." "That science could change over time," said the executive.

Advertisers may need to think more carefully about how every word in their ad is interpreted 50 years from now, said Gene Grabowski, a partner at crisis firm kglobal who has worked on lead-paint litigation for Sherwin-Williams and other paint companies in the past.

Companies could be "held accountable not just for making a product available, but for touting that product, for encouraging its use," he said.

Write to Alexandra Bruell at alexandra.bruell@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NL INDUSTRIES INC -3.07% 7.9 Delayed Quote.-42.81%
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS -0.14% 455.58 Delayed Quote.11.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHERWIN-WILLIAMS
01:15pSHERWIN WILLIAMS : Lands in Trouble Over 114-Year-Old Paint Ad
DJ
08/26SHERWIN WILLIAMS : Pressing news
AQ
08/22SHERWIN WILLIAMS : reg; Simplifies Interior Staining Projects with New Minwax® L..
PU
08/21SHERWIN WILLIAMS : MILITARY $28,146 Federal Contract Awarded to Sherwin-Williams
AQ
08/16SHERWIN-WILLIAMS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/15SHERWIN WILLIAMS : Aerospace 'Pick the Paint Poll' Reveals Eaa One Week Wonder's..
AQ
08/07SHERWIN WILLIAMS : MILITARY $82,754 Federal Contract Awarded to Sherwin-Williams
AQ
07/26SHERWIN WILLIAMS CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
07/25SHERWIN WILLIAMS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
07/25SHERWIN WILLIAMS : Aerospace Coatings Supports Yankee Air Museum`s C-47 Restorat..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30Out With Sherwin-Williams, In With PPG Industries 
08/23Tesla Is Uninvestable And Thoughts On Investability - The 'Making Money While.. 
08/12Tracking Dan Loeb's Third Point Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/10Stay Away From Coal Stocks - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/9/18) 
08/06Sherwin-Williams Could Be Cheaper Than It Looks 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 813 M
EBIT 2018 2 621 M
Net income 2018 1 530 M
Debt 2018 9 309 M
Yield 2018 0,75%
P/E ratio 2018 29,03
P/E ratio 2019 22,04
EV / Sales 2018 2,91x
EV / Sales 2019 2,67x
Capitalization 42 543 M
Chart SHERWIN-WILLIAMS
Duration : Period :
Sherwin-Williams Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHERWIN-WILLIAMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 470 $
Spread / Average Target 3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John George Morikis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Allen Joseph Mistysyn Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Susan J. Kropf Independent Director
David F. Hodnik Independent Director
Arthur F. Anton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS11.26%42 543
PPG INDUSTRIES-5.27%26 753
AKZONOBEL10.27%23 594
ASIAN PAINTS18.31%18 592
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD20.27%12 852
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.28.84%9 010
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.