Sherwin Williams : reg; Simplifies Interior Staining Projects with New Minwax® Line, Updated Color Palette and Design Center

A new interior stain experience available exclusively at Sherwin-Williams stores

CLEVELAND (Aug. 22, 2018) - Sherwin-Williams is making interior wood-staining projects fast and easy by introducing Minwax Performance Series, an extension of the best-in-class Minwax products, along with a redesigned color palette and interior stain design center.

'We know how important it is for interior staining projects to be efficient and effective,' said Jeff Winter, vice president of marketing at Sherwin-Williams. 'With this comprehensive new wood-finishing system, including premium products, contemporary colors and applicators, we are able to provide everything you need to quickly achieve beautiful and durable results.'

The new Minwax Performance Series, an extension of the best-in-class Minwax family of products, includes three innovative staining solutions: Tintable Wood Stain, Fast-Dry Varnish, and Fast-Dry Sanding Sealer. The new line, updated color palette and the ability to tint custom colors are only available at Sherwin-Williams stores and are part of a new interior stain design center.

New interior stain design center

This new streamlined integrated system makes it easier than ever to plan for any interior wood staining project. A new display includes wood chip samples to help both pros and DIY customers envision the final result. It is organized by the project process of Prepare, Stain and Protect and simplifies product and color selection for everyone.

New color palette

An updated 48-color palette is now available for both the new Minwax Performance Series Tintable Wood Stain and Minwax Water-Based Tintable Wood Stain. Combining classic selections and modern additions, the new palette makes it simple to choose the right color for any interior staining project.

Tintable Wood Stain

While conventional stains are only available in prepackaged colors, the new Minwax Performance Series Tintable Wood Stain can be tinted in a wide array of colors, allowing for the ultimate design flexibility. In addition to the 48-color palette, the product is available in custom and stain-matched hues. It can also be recoated in two to six hours, compared with 18 to 24 hours for conventional stains. The thicker formula provides a long-lasting finish and causes less dripping, saving time on clean-up. Tintable Wood Stain is also available in a lower VOC version.

Fast-Dry Varnish

Dry to the touch in 30 minutes, Minwax Performance Series Fast-Dry Varnish provides a rich, amber finish to seal and protect projects. The varnish allows the true texture of the wood to show through, preserving its unique character. It is also formulated for an industry-leading three-hour recoat time, making it possible to finish projects in one day.

Fast-Dry Sanding Sealer

The Minwax Performance Series Fast-Dry Sanding Sealer can be applied between the stain and varnish, and sands quickly and easily after just one hour to give projects a smoother finish in less time. A benefit to beginners and experienced painters alike, the sealer is more forgiving of application inconsistencies, quickly sanding out any drips.

All three Minwax Performance Series products are now available exclusively at Sherwin-Williams stores nationwide. For more information about this new wood-finishing system from Minwax, the brand with America's No. 1 selling interior wood stain, visit s-w.com/minwax-performance.

