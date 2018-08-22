Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sherwin-Williams    SHW

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS (SHW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/21 10:02:01 pm
444.8 USD   +0.17%
06:12aSHERWIN WILLIAM : reg; Simplifies Interior Staining Projects with Ne..
PU
08/16SHERWIN-WILLIAM : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/24SHERWIN WILLIAM : Raises Earnings Targets
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sherwin Williams : reg; Simplifies Interior Staining Projects with New Minwax® Line, Updated Color Palette and Design Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 06:12am CEST

A new interior stain experience available exclusively at Sherwin-Williams stores

CLEVELAND (Aug. 22, 2018) - Sherwin-Williams is making interior wood-staining projects fast and easy by introducing Minwax Performance Series, an extension of the best-in-class Minwax products, along with a redesigned color palette and interior stain design center.

'We know how important it is for interior staining projects to be efficient and effective,' said Jeff Winter, vice president of marketing at Sherwin-Williams. 'With this comprehensive new wood-finishing system, including premium products, contemporary colors and applicators, we are able to provide everything you need to quickly achieve beautiful and durable results.'

The new Minwax Performance Series, an extension of the best-in-class Minwax family of products, includes three innovative staining solutions: Tintable Wood Stain, Fast-Dry Varnish, and Fast-Dry Sanding Sealer. The new line, updated color palette and the ability to tint custom colors are only available at Sherwin-Williams stores and are part of a new interior stain design center.

New interior stain design center
This new streamlined integrated system makes it easier than ever to plan for any interior wood staining project. A new display includes wood chip samples to help both pros and DIY customers envision the final result. It is organized by the project process of Prepare, Stain and Protect and simplifies product and color selection for everyone.

New color palette
An updated 48-color palette is now available for both the new Minwax Performance Series Tintable Wood Stain and Minwax Water-Based Tintable Wood Stain. Combining classic selections and modern additions, the new palette makes it simple to choose the right color for any interior staining project.

Tintable Wood Stain
While conventional stains are only available in prepackaged colors, the new Minwax Performance Series Tintable Wood Stain can be tinted in a wide array of colors, allowing for the ultimate design flexibility. In addition to the 48-color palette, the product is available in custom and stain-matched hues. It can also be recoated in two to six hours, compared with 18 to 24 hours for conventional stains. The thicker formula provides a long-lasting finish and causes less dripping, saving time on clean-up. Tintable Wood Stain is also available in a lower VOC version.

Fast-Dry Varnish
Dry to the touch in 30 minutes, Minwax Performance Series Fast-Dry Varnish provides a rich, amber finish to seal and protect projects. The varnish allows the true texture of the wood to show through, preserving its unique character. It is also formulated for an industry-leading three-hour recoat time, making it possible to finish projects in one day.

Fast-Dry Sanding Sealer
The Minwax Performance Series Fast-Dry Sanding Sealer can be applied between the stain and varnish, and sands quickly and easily after just one hour to give projects a smoother finish in less time. A benefit to beginners and experienced painters alike, the sealer is more forgiving of application inconsistencies, quickly sanding out any drips.

All three Minwax Performance Series products are now available exclusively at Sherwin-Williams stores nationwide. For more information about this new wood-finishing system from Minwax, the brand with America's No. 1 selling interior wood stain, visit s-w.com/minwax-performance.

ASK SHERWIN-WILLIAMS™

For more than 150 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation's largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make confident color selections and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,200 neighborhood stores across North America. For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com. Join Sherwin-Williams on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Sherwin Williams Co. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 04:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHERWIN-WILLIAMS
06:12aSHERWIN WILLIAMS : reg; Simplifies Interior Staining Projects with New Minwax® L..
PU
08/21SHERWIN WILLIAMS : MILITARY $28,146 Federal Contract Awarded to Sherwin-Williams
AQ
08/16SHERWIN-WILLIAMS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/15SHERWIN WILLIAMS : Aerospace 'Pick the Paint Poll' Reveals Eaa One Week Wonder's..
AQ
08/07SHERWIN WILLIAMS : MILITARY $82,754 Federal Contract Awarded to Sherwin-Williams
AQ
07/26SHERWIN WILLIAMS CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
07/25SHERWIN WILLIAMS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
07/25SHERWIN WILLIAMS : Aerospace Coatings Supports Yankee Air Museum`s C-47 Restorat..
AQ
07/24SHERWIN-WILLIAMS : Company to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/24SHERWIN WILLIAMS : Raises Earnings Targets
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/12Tracking Dan Loeb's Third Point Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/10Stay Away From Coal Stocks - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/9/18) 
08/06Sherwin-Williams Could Be Cheaper Than It Looks 
08/01RPM Is A Buy Even At Its High 
07/272007 - 2018 DGI  Vs. HYI Vs. Index Fund - Actual Performance Over 11 Years 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 813 M
EBIT 2018 2 621 M
Net income 2018 1 539 M
Debt 2018 9 308 M
Yield 2018 0,77%
P/E ratio 2018 28,11
P/E ratio 2019 21,34
EV / Sales 2018 2,85x
EV / Sales 2019 2,62x
Capitalization 41 404 M
Chart SHERWIN-WILLIAMS
Duration : Period :
Sherwin-Williams Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHERWIN-WILLIAMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 470 $
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John George Morikis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Allen Joseph Mistysyn Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Susan J. Kropf Independent Director
David F. Hodnik Independent Director
Arthur F. Anton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS8.30%41 404
PPG INDUSTRIES-7.19%26 240
AKZONOBEL8.98%23 149
ASIAN PAINTS21.56%19 326
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD16.85%12 529
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.21.96%8 534
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.