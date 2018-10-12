Log in
SHF COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES AG (S4K)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/11 05:36:17 pm
2.76 EUR   -0.72%
SHF Communication Technologies : DesignCon 2019

10/12/2018 | 10:28am CEST

DesignCon 2019

Published: Oct. 12, 2018

SHF would be happy to show you our live demonstration of 60 GBaud PAM4 data generation and bit error analysis at the DesignCon 2019.

The show is from January 30th to 31st at our booth #851 in the Santa Clara Convention Center.

Our DesinCon participation is partially financed by the European Regional Development Fund (German: Europäischer Fonds für regionale Entwicklung, EFRE) and the 'go international' program of the senate department for economics, technology and research from the federal state of Berlin.

Disclaimer

SHF Communication Technologies AG published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 08:27:17 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Hieronymi Chief Executive Officer
Walter L. Rust Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Klapproth Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Plötz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Martin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHF COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES AG33.98%15
CISCO SYSTEMS15.20%217 093
QUALCOMM0.42%103 029
NOKIA OYJ15.56%29 311
ERICSSON43.81%28 380
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS30.55%20 194
