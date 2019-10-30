Hardman & Co Research: Shield Therapeutics (STX): More choice for clinicians and patients

Hardman & Co Research:

More choice for clinicians and patients

Shield Therapeutics (STX) is a commercial-stage company delivering specialty products that address unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on treating iron deficiency (ID) with Feraccru(R)/Accrufer(R). FDA approval of Accruferwith a broad label in the US opens upa market currently worth over $1bn in intravenous (IV) iron alone. Commercialisation of Feraccruis well under way in Europe, where it was approved in 2016; in the US, it is dependent on an upcoming licensing deal. Additional data released from the AEGIS head-to-head (H2H) study demonstrate favourable patient outcomes from Feraccruvs. IV iron treatment.

