Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Shield Therapeutics plc    STX   GB00BYV81293

SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC

(STX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hardman & Co Research: Shield Therapeutics (STX): More choice for clinicians and patients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 04:42am EDT

Hardman & Co Research:

More choice for clinicians and patients

Shield Therapeutics (STX) is a commercial-stage company delivering specialty products that address unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on treating iron deficiency (ID) with Feraccru(R)/Accrufer(R). FDA approval of Accruferwith a broad label in the US opens upa market currently worth over $1bn in intravenous (IV) iron alone. Commercialisation of Feraccruis well under way in Europe, where it was approved in 2016; in the US, it is dependent on an upcoming licensing deal. Additional data released from the AEGIS head-to-head (H2H) study demonstrate favourable patient outcomes from Feraccruvs. IV iron treatment.

Please clickon the link below for the full report:

https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/more-choice-for-clinicians-and-patients/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click hereto read the statement.

About Hardman & Co:For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, andhave often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer.

Disclaimer

Shield Therapeutics plc published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 08:41:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC
04:42aHARDMAN & CO RESEARCH : Shield Therapeutics (STX): More choice for clinicians an..
PU
10/23SHIELD THERAPEUTICS : Presents Positive Results for Feraccru/Accrufer in AEGIS-H..
AQ
10/22SHIELD THERAPEUTICS : Positive results presented at UEG Week 2019
PU
09/27SHIELD THERAPEUTICS : Investor presentation
AQ
09/26SHIELD THERAPEUTICS : Investor Presentation
PU
08/30SHIELD THERAPEUTICS : Investor presentations
AQ
08/29SHIELD THERAPEUTICS : Investor presentations
PU
08/08SHIELD THERAPEUTICS : Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2019
AQ
07/31SHIELD THERAPEUTICS : Notice of Results
PU
07/29SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC : - FDA approves Feraccru with a broad label of treating..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3,47 M
EBIT 2019 -6,84 M
Net income 2019 -6,72 M
Finance 2019 4,14 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -31,7x
P/E ratio 2020 -26,4x
EV / Sales2019 60,7x
EV / Sales2020 67,0x
Capitalization 214 M
Chart SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Shield Therapeutics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 275,00  GBp
Last Close Price 183,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 91,3%
Spread / Average Target 50,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl Sterritt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James M. Karis Non-Executive Chairman
Timothy William Watts Chief Financial Officer
Mark Sampson Chief Medical Officer
Peter Llewellyn-Davies Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC500.00%276
GILEAD SCIENCES1.44%80 711
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.08%49 870
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-16.88%33 763
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.59.88%19 605
GENMAB33.40%13 857
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group