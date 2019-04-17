Shield Therapeutics : Grant of share options

Shield Therapeutics plc

(the 'Company')

Grant of share options

London, UK, 17 April 2019. Shield Therapeutics plc (LSE:STX), a commercial stage pharmaceutical company with a focus on addressing iron deficiency with or without anaemia via its lead product Feraccru®, announces that on 16 April 2019 it granted share awards in the form of Options over Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') under the Company's Retention and Performance Share Plan. The plan is designed to provide staff with rewards alongside increases in shareholder value, as well as to provide the Company with a meaningful retention tool.

The Retention and Performance Share Plan awards, exercisable at a price of 1.5p, vest on 31 December 2021. Awards to members of the Company's leadership team are subject to performance conditions being achieved in the year ending 31 December 2019. Awards to non-leadership team employees are not subject to performance conditions, being instead rewards for achievement in the previous year.

The Company has the capacity to issue up to 10% of its issued share capital in the form of Options. Following this grant the total number of Ordinary Shares outstanding under all existing share incentive scheme arrangements is now 3,938,446, representing 3.4% of the Company's issued share capital.

In accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations the following options have been granted to PDMRs:

Name Option Number of Ordinary Shares under Option Vesting Date Carl Sterritt CEO Retention and Performance Share Plan 380,657 31 December 2021 Mark Sampson CMO Retention and Performance Share Plan 203,232 31 December 2021

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMRs and persons closely associated with them:

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name 1. Carl Sterritt 2. Mark Sampson 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 1. Carl Sterritt - Chief Executive Officer 2. Mark Sampson - Chief Medical Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Shield Therapeutics plc b) LEI 213800G74QWY15FC3W71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1.5p each. b) Identification code GB00BYV81293 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of options over ordinary shares under the Shield Therapeutics Retention Share Plan. d) Price(s) and volume(s) Exercise price: 1.5p Volumes: 1. Carl Sterritt 380,657 2. Mark Sampson 203,232 e) Aggregated information - Volume - Price N/A f) Date of the transaction 16 April 2019 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For further information please contact:

About Shield Therapeutics plc

Shield is a de-risked, commercial stage, pharmaceutical company delivering innovative specialty pharmaceuticals to address patients' unmet medical needs. The Company's clear purpose is to help its patients become people again, by enabling them to enjoy the things that make the difference in their everyday lives. The Group has a marketed product, Feraccru®, for the treatment of iron deficiency in adults which has exclusive IP rights until the mid-2030s. Feraccru® is commercialised in the European Union by Norgine BV and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is currently considering a New Drug Application (NDA), with a PDUFA (Prescription Drug User Fee Act) date of 27th July 2019. For more information please visit www.shieldtherapeutics.com.

