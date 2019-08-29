Shield Therapeutics : Investor presentations

Shield Therapeutics plc

London, UK, 29 August 2019: Shield Therapeutics plc (LSE: STX), a commercial stage, pharmaceutical company with a focus on addressing iron deficiency, announces that the Company will be presenting at the following investor forums, providing an opportunity for investors to hear about the progress being made by the Company.

Hardman/LSE Life Sciences Forum

Tim Watts, CFO, will present at the Hardman/London South East Life Sciences forum which will take place on Wednesday 11 September 2019 at the Brewers Hall, London, EC2V 7HR. Doors will open at 17.30 for an 18.15 start. A webcast of the evening will be available 24 hours after the presentation.

To register for the event and obtain further details, please contact Grace Merrall at Hardman & Co on gm@hardmanandco.com

Proactive One2One Investor Forum

Carl Sterritt, CEO, will present at the Proactive One2One Investor forum which will take place on Thursday 10 October 2019 at the Chesterfield Mayfair Hotel, 35 Charles Street, Mayfair, W1J 5EB. The evening will consist of four presentations from 6.00pm and 8.00pm.

If you would like to register, please contact Walbrook PR on 020 7933 8780 or email shield@walbrookpr.com.

No new material information will be disclosed at these events and the presentations will be made available on the Company's website here: https://www.shieldtherapeutics.com/presentations/

