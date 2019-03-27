Shield Therapeutics : Notice of results – Analyst and investor briefings

Log in
0
03/27/2019 | 04:50am EDT

Shield Therapeutics plc, will be announcing its final results for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 on Wednesday 3 April 2019.

Analyst briefing
A briefing for analysts will take place at 9.30am on Wednesday 3 April 2019 at the offices of Walbrook PR, 4 Lombard Street, London, EC3V 9HD. If you would like to register, please contact Walbrook PR on 020 7933 8780 or email shield@walbrookpr.com

Investor briefing
A briefing for investors will take place on Monday 8 April 2019 at Copper Bar, Balls Brothers, 6 Adams Court, Old Broad Street, London, EC2N 1DX from 4.30pm for a 4.45pm start and will be followed by refreshments. If you would like to register, please contact Walbrook PR on 020 7933 8780 or email shield@walbrookpr.com

For further details please click here.

Disclaimer

Shield Therapeutics plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 08:49:02 UTC
