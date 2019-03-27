Shield Therapeutics : Notice of results – Analyst and investor briefings

Shield Therapeutics plc, will be announcing its final results for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 on Wednesday 3 April 2019.

Analyst briefing

A briefing for analysts will take place at 9.30am on Wednesday 3 April 2019 at the offices of Walbrook PR, 4 Lombard Street, London, EC3V 9HD. If you would like to register, please contact Walbrook PR on 020 7933 8780 or email shield@walbrookpr.com

Investor briefing

A briefing for investors will take place on Monday 8 April 2019 at Copper Bar, Balls Brothers, 6 Adams Court, Old Broad Street, London, EC2N 1DX from 4.30pm for a 4.45pm start and will be followed by refreshments. If you would like to register, please contact Walbrook PR on 020 7933 8780 or email shield@walbrookpr.com

