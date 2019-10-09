Shifang : (1) RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; (2) APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; (3) CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF COMMITTEES; AND (4) CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of ShiFang Holding Limited (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries are collectively referred to as the "Group") announces that on 9 October 2019, Mr. Siuming Tsui ("Mr. Tsui") completed his service contract with the Company and indicated his decision of not renewing his service contract further, due to his intention to concentrate on his own business engagements. Mr. Tsui tendered his resignation to resign from the positions of executive Director and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company with effect from 9 October 2019. Mr. Tsui confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Board wishes to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Tsui for his leadership and contribution to the Company during his tenure of services.

APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Board announces that on 9 October 2019, Mr. Chen Zhi ("Mr. Chen"), an executive Director of the Company, was appointed as the Chairman and CEO of the Company with effect from 9 October 2019.

Biographical details of Mr. Chen

Mr. Chen Zhi, aged 53, is an executive Director. He is a qualified accountant as conferred by the Ministry of Finance. Mr. Chen was a cadre of the Fuzhou Minhou Tax Bureau from 1982 to 1989 (during which he was granted leave from 1985 to 1988 to pursue his studies at Fujian Radio and Television University), deputy section chief of the Fuzhou Economic and Technology Development Area Tax Bureau from 1989 to 1993, and subsequently the section chief from 1993 to 2002. He joined our Group in 2003 and pioneered our distinctive business model of cooperating with newspaper partners to provide integrated print media services to advertisers, undertook the main decision-making role in the management of our overall operations and oversaw the strategic development of our Group. He was appointed as the Chairman, CEO and executive Director of our Company on 9 December 2009, ceased to be the CEO of the Company on 29 January 2016 and ceased to be the Chairman of the Company on 25 February 2016. Mr. Chen has accumulated more than ten years of relevant experience from developing the business of our Group and possesses a deep understanding of the print media and advertising industries of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). Mr. Chen graduated from Fujian Radio and Television University in 1988 with a diploma in financial economics. Mr. Chen is one of our controlling shareholders. He is also a director of TopBig International Development Limited ("TopBig International"). Mr. Chen is the brother of Ms. Chen Min, a non-executive Director of the Company. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Chen does not have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company.