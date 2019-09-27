Shifang : Financial Statements/ESG Information...

In the first half of 2019 (the "Review Period"), 二零一九年上半年（「回顧期」），儘管 the Chinese economy has maintained an overall 國內外經濟面臨重重挑戰，中國經濟維 stable development trend, notwithstanding the 持總體平穩的發展態勢。全球經濟不穩 challenges faced by the domestic and global 及不確定因素令中國經濟面臨下行壓 economies. The instabilities and uncertainties 力。根據中國國家統計局的數據顯示， of the global economy has created downward 二零一九年上半年，中國國內生產總值 pressure to the economy in China. According to （GDP ）為人民幣450,933億元，同比增 the National Bureau of Statistics of China, China's 長6.3%。二零一九年上半年增速6.3% gross domestic product (GDP) was RMB45,093.3 比上年同期回落0.5%，或比二零一八 billion during the first half of 2019, representing 年全年回落0.3%。產業方面，第一產 a year-on-year growth of 6.3%. The growth rate 業、第二產業及第三產業分別加值人民 of 6.3% during the first half of 2019 represented 幣23,207億元、人民幣179,984億元及
decrease of 0.5% as compared with the人民幣247,743億元，同比增長3.0%、 corresponding period last year, or a decrease of 5.8%及7.0%。
0.3% if compared with the full year of 2018. In terms of industry sectors, the value-added of the primary, secondary and tertiary industries amounted to RMB2,320.7 billion, RMB17,998.4 billion and RMB24,774.3 billion, representing year-on-year growths of 3.0%, 5.8% and 7.0%, respectively.
Affected by the challenging economic outlook,
受經濟前景面臨重重挑戰的影響，中
the Chinese advertisement market declined by
國廣告市場於二零一九年上半年下滑
8.8% in the first half of 2019. The advertising
8.8%。電視、廣播、報紙、雜誌及傳統
revenue on TV, radio, newspaper, magazine
戶外廣告的廣告收入分別減少2.4%、
and traditional outdoor advertising decreased
9.7%、30.6%、6.1%及18.9%。於二
by 2.4%, 9.7%, 30.6%, 6.1% and 18.9%,
零一九年上半年，媒體廣告花費的前五
respectively. In the first half of 2019, the top
行業由食品及飲料、郵電通訊、藥品、
five industries with most media advertising
商業及服務性行業組成。
expenses were food and beverage, postal and
telecommunications, pharmaceutical, commercial
and service industries.
