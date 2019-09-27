Shifang : Financial Statements/ESG Information...

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 管理層討論與分析 Industry Review 行業回顧

In the first half of 2019 (the "Review Period"), 二零一九年上半年（「回顧期」），儘管 the Chinese economy has maintained an overall 國內外經濟面臨重重挑戰，中國經濟維 stable development trend, notwithstanding the 持總體平穩的發展態勢。全球經濟不穩 challenges faced by the domestic and global 及不確定因素令中國經濟面臨下行壓 economies. The instabilities and uncertainties 力。根據中國國家統計局的數據顯示， of the global economy has created downward 二零一九年上半年，中國國內生產總值 pressure to the economy in China. According to （GDP ）為人民幣450,933億元，同比增 the National Bureau of Statistics of China, China's 長6.3%。二零一九年上半年增速6.3% gross domestic product (GDP) was RMB45,093.3 比上年同期回落0.5%，或比二零一八 billion during the first half of 2019, representing 年全年回落0.3%。產業方面，第一產 a year-on-year growth of 6.3%. The growth rate 業、第二產業及第三產業分別加值人民 of 6.3% during the first half of 2019 represented 幣23,207億元、人民幣179,984億元及

decrease of 0.5% as compared with the 人民幣 247,743 億元，同比增長 3.0% 、 corresponding period last year, or a decrease of 5.8% 及 7.0% 。

0.3% if compared with the full year of 2018. In terms of industry sectors, the value-added of the primary, secondary and tertiary industries amounted to RMB2,320.7 billion, RMB17,998.4 billion and RMB24,774.3 billion, representing year-on-year growths of 3.0%, 5.8% and 7.0%, respectively.