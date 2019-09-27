Log in
SHIFANG HOLDING LTD

(1831)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/26
0.23 HKD   -4.17%
Shifang : Financial Statements/ESG Information...

09/27/2019 | 02:03pm EDT

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

Stock Code 股份代號 : 1831

INTERIM REPORT

中期報告

2019

CONTENTS

目錄

Corporate Information

公司資料

2

Management Discussion and Analysis

管理層討論與分析

4

Corporate Governance and Other Information

企業管治及其他資料

28

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

中期簡明合併資產負債表

50

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of

中期簡明合併全面收益表

53

Comprehensive Income

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of

中期簡明合併權益變動表

55

Changes in Equity

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of

中期簡明合併現金流量表

57

Cash Flows

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim

簡明合併中期財務資料附註

59

Financial Information

十方控股有限公司 二零一九年中期報告 1

CORPORATE INFORMATION

公司資料

DIRECTORS

董事

Executive Directors

執行董事

Mr. Siuming Tsui (Chief Executive Officer)

徐小明先生（行政總裁）

Mr. Chen Zhi

陳志先生

Mr. Yu Shiquan

余詩權先生

Non-executive Directors

非執行董事

Mr. Chen Wei Dong

陳偉東先生

Ms. Chen Min

陳敏女士

Independent non-executive Directors

獨立非執行董事

Mr. Zhou Chang Ren

周昌仁先生

Mr. Wong Heung Ming, Henry

黃向明先生

Mr. Cai Jian Quan

蔡建權先生

COMPANY SECRETARY

公司秘書

Ms. Chan Ching Yi

陳靜儀女士

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

授權代表

Mr. Siuming Tsui

徐小明先生

Ms. Chan Ching Yi

陳靜儀女士

AUDIT COMMITTEE

審核委員會

Mr. Wong Heung Ming, Henry (Chairman)

黃向明先生（主席）

Mr. Zhou Chang Ren

周昌仁先生

Mr. Cai Jian Quan

蔡建權先生

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

薪酬委員會

Mr. Zhou Chang Ren (Chairman)

周昌仁先生（主席）

Mr. Siuming Tsui

徐小明先生

Mr. Wong Heung Ming, Henry

黃向明先生

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

提名委員會

Mr. Cai Jian Quan (Chairman)

蔡建權先生（主席）

Mr. Siuming Tsui

徐小明先生

Mr. Wong Heung Ming, Henry

黃向明先生

REGISTERED OFFICE

註冊辦事處

Clarendon House, 2 Church Street,

Clarendon House, 2 Church Street,

Hamilton HM 11,

Hamilton HM 11,

Bermuda

Bermuda

2 ShiFang Holding Limited Interim Report 2019

HEADQUARTERS AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF

總部及中國主要營業地點

BUSINESS IN THE PRC

6/F, Hua Fu Mansion

中國

No. 121 Gutian Road

福建省福州市

Gulou District

鼓樓區

Fuzhou, Fujian Province

古田路121

PRC

華福大廈6

PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

香港營業地點

Room 2103, 21/F., "Port 33",

香港九龍

No. 33 Tseuk Luk Street, San Po Kong,

新蒲崗爵祿街33

Kowloon, Hong Kong

Port 33212103

LEGAL ADVISORS

法律顧問

As to Hong Kong law:

關於香港法律：

Cheung & Choy

張世文蔡敏律師事務所

Jeffrey Mak Law Firm

麥振興律師事務所

As to PRC law:

關於中國法律：

Beijing P.H. Law Firm

北京市普華律師事務所

As to Cayman Islands law:

關於開曼群島法律：

Maples and Calder

邁普達律師事務所

Conyers, Dill & Pearman

康德明律師事務所

As to Bermuda law:

關於百慕達法律：

Conyers, Dill & Pearman

康德明律師事務所

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR

獨立核數師

PricewaterhouseCoopers

羅兵咸永道會計師事務所

HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR

香港股份過戶登記分處

AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Tricor Investor Services Limited

卓佳證券登記有限公司

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

香港

183 Queen's Road East

皇后大道東183

Hong Kong

合和中心54

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

主要往來銀行

China Construction Bank Corporation

中國建設銀行股份有限公司

China Merchants Bank Co., Limited

招商銀行股份有限公司

STOCK CODE

股份代號

01831

01831

COMPANY WEBSITE

公司網址

http://www.shifangholding.com

http://www.shifangholding.com

十方控股有限公司 二零一九年中期報告 3

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

管理層討論與分析

Industry Review

行業回顧

In the first half of 2019 (the "Review Period"), 二零一九年上半年（「回顧期」），儘管 the Chinese economy has maintained an overall 國內外經濟面臨重重挑戰，中國經濟維 stable development trend, notwithstanding the 持總體平穩的發展態勢。全球經濟不穩 challenges faced by the domestic and global 及不確定因素令中國經濟面臨下行壓 economies. The instabilities and uncertainties 力。根據中國國家統計局的數據顯示， of the global economy has created downward 二零一九年上半年，中國國內生產總值 pressure to the economy in China. According to GDP ）為人民幣450,933億元，同比增 the National Bureau of Statistics of China, China's 6.3%。二零一九年上半年增速6.3% gross domestic product (GDP) was RMB45,093.3 比上年同期回落0.5%，或比二零一八 billion during the first half of 2019, representing 年全年回落0.3%。產業方面，第一產 a year-on-year growth of 6.3%. The growth rate 業、第二產業及第三產業分別加值人民 of 6.3% during the first half of 2019 represented 23,207億元、人民幣179,984億元及

  1. decrease of 0.5% as compared with the 人民幣247,743億元，同比增長3.0% corresponding period last year, or a decrease of 5.8%7.0%
    0.3% if compared with the full year of 2018. In terms of industry sectors, the value-added of the primary, secondary and tertiary industries amounted to RMB2,320.7 billion, RMB17,998.4 billion and RMB24,774.3 billion, representing year-on-year growths of 3.0%, 5.8% and 7.0%, respectively.

Affected by the challenging economic outlook,

受經濟前景面臨重重挑戰的影響，中

the Chinese advertisement market declined by

國廣告市場於二零一九年上半年下滑

8.8% in the first half of 2019. The advertising

8.8%。電視、廣播、報紙、雜誌及傳統

revenue on TV, radio, newspaper, magazine

戶外廣告的廣告收入分別減少2.4%

and traditional outdoor advertising decreased

9.7%30.6%6.1%18.9%。於二

by 2.4%, 9.7%, 30.6%, 6.1% and 18.9%,

零一九年上半年，媒體廣告花費的前五

respectively. In the first half of 2019, the top

行業由食品及飲料、郵電通訊、藥品、

five industries with most media advertising

商業及服務性行業組成。

expenses were food and beverage, postal and

telecommunications, pharmaceutical, commercial

and service industries.

4 ShiFang Holding Limited Interim Report 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

ShiFang Holding Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 18:02:05 UTC
