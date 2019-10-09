Shifang : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SHIFANG HOLDING LIMITED

十 方 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands and re-domiciled and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1831)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Shifang Holding Limited (the "Company") as at 9 October 2019 are set out below:

Executive:

Mr. Chen Zhi

Mr. Yu Shiquan

Non-executive:

Mr. Chen Wei Dong

Ms. Chen Min

Independent and non-executive:

Mr. Zhou Chang Ren

Mr. Wong Heung Ming, Henry

Mr. Cai Jianquan