Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Shifang Holding Ltd    1831   KYG8126A1022

SHIFANG HOLDING LTD

(1831)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shifang : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 06:31pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SHIFANG HOLDING LIMITED

十 方 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands and re-domiciled and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1831)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Shifang Holding Limited (the "Company") as at 9 October 2019 are set out below:

Executive:

Mr. Chen Zhi

Mr. Yu Shiquan

Non-executive:

Mr. Chen Wei Dong

Ms. Chen Min

Independent and non-executive:

Mr. Zhou Chang Ren

Mr. Wong Heung Ming, Henry

Mr. Cai Jianquan

1

The Board has established 3 Board Committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board

Committee

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Chen Zhi

Member

Member

Mr. Yu Shiquan

Mr. Chen Wei Dong

Ms. Chen Min

Mr. Zhou Chang Ren

Member

Chairman

Mr. Wong Heung Ming, Henry

Chairman

Member

Member

Mr. Cai Jianquan

Member

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 October 2019

2

Disclaimer

ShiFang Holding Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 22:30:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHIFANG HOLDING LTD
06:31pSHIFANG : (1) resignation of director and chief executive officer; (2) appointme..
PU
06:31pSHIFANG : List of directors and their role and function
PU
10/08SHIFANG : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on M...
PU
09/27SHIFANG : Financial Statements/ESG Information...
PU
09/05SHIFANG : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on M...
PU
08/28SHIFANG : Interim results an...
PU
08/06SHIFANG : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on M...
PU
07/05SHIFANG : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on M...
PU
06/06SHIFANG : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on M...
PU
04/23SHIFANG : [Issue of Convertible Securities / C...
PU
More news
Chart SHIFANG HOLDING LTD
Duration : Period :
Shifang Holding Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIFANG HOLDING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Siuming Tsui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shi Quan Yu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zhi Chen Executive Director
Chang Ren Zhou Independent Non-Executive Director
Heung Ming Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIFANG HOLDING LTD227.27%0
OMNICOM GROUP2.36%16 308
WPP GROUP13.16%14 754
PUBLICIS GROUPE-16.07%10 905
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%10 664
DENTSU INC.-19.49%9 911
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group