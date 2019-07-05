Shifang : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on M...

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be month issued pursuant pursuant Amount at thereto thereto as at Currency of close of Converted Amount at close of the amount preceding during the close of the month Class and description outstanding month month month

1. Convertible bonds which bear interest at 3% were issued on 23 April 2019 and maturing on 25 April

2022 HKD 205,456,000 - 205,456,000 - 856,066,666 Stock code (if listed) N/A Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Ordinary Subscription price HKD0.24 EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) (08/03/2019) 2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / )

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / )

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / )

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A