Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Shifang Holding Ltd    1831   KYG8126A1022

SHIFANG HOLDING LTD (1831)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/15
0.1 HKD   0.00%
05:51pSHIFANG : Notice of b...
PU
06/05SHIFANG : BUSINESS UPDATE – LITIGATION COMME...
PU
05/25SHIFANG : Poll results of the annual general m...
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Shifang : NOTICE OF B...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 05:51pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SHIFANG HOLDING LIMITED ɤ˙છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1831)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shifang Holding Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 28 August 2018 at Conference Room at 6/F., Hua Fu Mansion, No. 121 Gutian Road, Gulou District, Fuzhou, Fujian Province, PRC for the purpose of, amongst other matters, considering and approving the reviewed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and considering the recommendation of an interim dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board ShiFang Holding Limited

Siuming Tsui

Executive Director (Chief Executive Officer)

Hong Kong, 16 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Siuming Tsui (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Chen Zhi and Mr. Yu Shiquan; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Wei Dong and Ms. Chen Min; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhou Chang Ren, Mr. Wong Heung Ming, Henry and Mr. Cai Jianquan.

Disclaimer

ShiFang Holding Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 15:50:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHIFANG HOLDING LTD
05:51pSHIFANG : Notice of b...
PU
06/05SHIFANG : BUSINESS UPDATE – LITIGATION COMME...
PU
05/25SHIFANG : Poll results of the annual general m...
PU
05/11Haunted by the horror
AQ
05/11Haunted by the horror
AQ
05/11Haunted by the horror
AQ
05/08SHIFANG : Next Day Disclosure Return...
PU
05/08SHIFANG : Completion of major transaction in r...
PU
05/08SHIFANG : EXEMPTED CONNECTED TRANSACTION –FI...
PU
04/30SHIFANG : Extension of long stop date in respe...
PU
More news
Chart SHIFANG HOLDING LTD
Duration : Period :
Shifang Holding Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Siuming Tsui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shi Quan Yu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zhi Chen Executive Director
Chang Ren Zhou Independent Non-Executive Director
Heung Ming Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIFANG HOLDING LTD-50.25%0
WPP GROUP-7.16%19 996
OMNICOM GROUP-6.47%15 284
PUBLICIS GROUPE-3.30%14 682
DENTSU INC6.39%13 212
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-28.16%8 745
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.