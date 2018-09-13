ShiftPixy Launches National Accounts Campaign

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), a disruptive workforce engagement platform provider, is launching a National Accounts Campaign to help fast food and fast casual restaurant operators across the country avoid brand damage and reduce the 30% fees typically charged by third-party deliverers.



ShiftPixy’s highly disruptive proposition enables restaurants to self-deliver to customers while still harnessing the many benefits of the Gig Economy, all while ensuring the end consumer has the brand intended experience from start to finish.

“We are now at a point in the business where our growth among clients and our sophisticated user features have real value to the large multi-unit operators of the major fast food and fast casual restaurant brands across the country. Today we are launching our National Accounts Team which will focus on building relationships and working with national brands interested in leveraging our top notch technology and offerings,” said Scott Absher, Co-Founder and CEO of ShiftPixy.

ShiftPixy’s National Accounts Team will deploy from three locations: Irvine to cover the Western US accounts, Austin to drive Midwest accounts, and New York for Eastern US accounts.

Mr. Absher continued, “We are working with numerous fast food and fast casual national brands and their underlying franchises to transform how they employ their part-time workforce and revolutionize their ability to self-deliver efficiently and effectively, which is contributing to our rapid growth as a Company. We’ve reached the point in our business where we can start deploying these offerings at scale to further support our larger clients.”

Harnessing the Gig Economy concept, ShiftPixy matches employers seeking part-time employees, including delivery drivers, with qualified workers. Unlike others in the Gig Economy, ShiftPixy embraces employer status of the workforce, offering employment-related benefits and protections, all while handling administrative and compliance burdens for the operators.

ShiftPixy’s disruptive technology includes a ‘micro-metering’ approach to incremental payment transactions and related insurance coverages based on real-time use and exposures, a private, centralized blockchain ledger to record and track critical human capital validation, and IBM’s Watson artificial intelligence engine to achieve a uniquely personal experience for workers and employers alike. Earlier this summer, the company welcomed delivery services logistics company, Zion Delivery Service , as a client into their ecosystem, highlighting its real world value across sectors.

Note of Clarification

To be clear, ShiftPixy has never, does not now and will never use its blockchain technology in any form of cryptocurrency or cryptocurrency related application.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ: PIXY) is a disruptive human capital management platform, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen mobile engagement technology to help businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce. With expertise rooted in management’s nearly 25 years of workers’ compensation and compliance programs experience, ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing Gig Economy.

ShiftPixy Cautionary Statement

The information provided in this release includes forward-looking statements, the achievement or success of which involves risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although such forward-looking statements are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. If any of the risks or uncertainties, including those set forth below, materialize or if any of the assumptions proves incorrect, the results of ShiftPixy, Inc., could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the nature of our business model; our ability to execute the Company's vision and growth strategy; our ability to attract and retain clients; our ability to assess and manage risks; changes in the law that affect our business and our ability to respond to such changes and incorporate them into our business model, as necessary; our ability to insure against and otherwise effectively manage risks that affect our business; competition; reliance on third-party systems and software; our ability to protect and maintain our intellectual property; and general developments in the economy and financial markets. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The information in this press release shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information that is required to be disclosed solely by Regulation FD. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the financial results of ShiftPixy, Inc., is included in the filings on Forms 1-A and 10-K and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available on the "SEC Filings" subsection of the "Investor Information" section of our website at https://ir.shiftpixy.com/financial-information/sec-filings .

