SHILOH INDUSTRIES, INC.

SHILOH INDUSTRIES, INC.

(SHLO)
Shiloh Industries : Hosts Conference Call to Present First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

02/27/2020 | 03:38pm EST

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO), a leading global supplier providing lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and other industrial markets, today announced that it will release first-quarter fiscal 2020 financial results on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, before the market opens. Shiloh will host a conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0784, or for international callers, 1-201-689-8560. Please dial-in approximately five minutes in advance and request the Shiloh Industries first-quarter conference call. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13699642. The replay will be available until March 24, 2020.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Shiloh's website at www.shiloh.com. The on-line replay will be available for a limited time shortly after the call.

Investor Contact:

For inquiries, please contact our Investor Relations department at: 1-646-378-2986 or at investors@shiloh.com

About Shiloh Industries, Inc.

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) is a global innovative solutions provider focusing on lightweighting technologies that provide environmental and safety benefits to the mobility market. Shiloh designs and manufactures products within body structure, chassis and propulsion systems. Shiloh’s multi-component, multi-material solutions are comprised of a variety of alloys in aluminum, magnesium and steel grades, along with its proprietary line of noise and vibration reducing ShilohCore® acoustic laminate products. The strategic BlankLight®, CastLight® and StampLight® brands combine to maximize lightweighting solutions without compromising safety or performance. Shiloh has approximately 3,600 dedicated employees with operations, sales and technical centers throughout Asia, Europe and North America.


© Business Wire 2020
EPS Revisions
