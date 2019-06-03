Shiloh Industries : Hosts Conference Call to Present Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO), a leading global supplier providing lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and other industrial markets, today announced that it will release second-quarter fiscal 2019 financial results on Monday, June 10, 2019, before the market opens. Shiloh will host a conference call the same day at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0784, or for international callers, 1-201-689-8560. Please dial-in approximately five minutes in advance and request the Shiloh Industries second-quarter conference call. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13691048. The replay will be available until July 1, 2019.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Shiloh's website at www.shiloh.com. The on-line replay will be available for a limited time shortly after the call.

Investor Contact:

For inquiries, please contact our Investor Relations department at: 1-330-558-2601 or at investors@shiloh.com

About Shiloh Industries, Inc.

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) is a global innovative solutions provider focusing on lightweighting technologies that provide environmental and safety benefits to the mobility market. The Company designs and manufactures products within body structure, chassis and propulsion systems. Shiloh’s multi-component, multi-material solutions are comprised of a variety of alloys in aluminum, magnesium and steel grades, along with its proprietary line of noise and vibration reducing ShilohCore® acoustic laminate products. The strategic BlankLight®, CastLight® and StampLight® brands combine to maximize lightweighting solutions without compromising safety or performance. Shiloh has over 4,200 dedicated employees with operations, sales and technical centers throughout Asia, Europe and North America.

