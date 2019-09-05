Shiloh Industries : Reports Third-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results and Raises the Mid-Point of Guidance

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO), a leading global supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and other industrial markets, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2019 third-quarter ended July 31, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Revenues were $263.4 million.

Gross profit was $23.6 million with a gross margin of 9.0%.

Net loss was $2.7 million or 11 cents per basic share.

Adjusted income was 4 cents per basic share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $17.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.6%.

"Overall I am pleased with Shiloh's performance throughout the year and our ability to execute our plan," said Ramzi Hermiz, president and chief executive officer. "We made solid progress on several important initiatives that position Shiloh to profitably grow and improve the capabilities of our organization over the longer term. We continued the roll-out of major product launches, won $475 million in new business so far this year, and strengthened the organization through investments in technology and systems. We continued restructuring efforts to optimize our assets and enhance our flexing capability. Going into the fourth quarter, we are confident in our ability to deliver full year guidance."

2019 Outlook

Shiloh is maintaining its previously announced 2019 guidance for revenue to range from $1,000 million to $1,150 million and tightening the range for adjusted EBITDA to range from $67 million to $70 million from the prior range of $65 million to $70 million. This is the second consecutive quarter that we have raised the mid-point of guidance.

About Shiloh Industries, Inc.

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) is a global innovative solutions provider focusing on lightweighting technologies that provide environmental and safety benefits to the mobility market. Shiloh designs and manufactures products within body structure, chassis and propulsion systems. Shiloh’s multi-component, multi-material solutions are comprised of a variety of alloys in aluminum, magnesium and steel grades, along with its proprietary line of noise and vibration reducing ShilohCore® acoustic laminate products. The strategic BlankLight®, CastLight® and StampLight® brands combine to maximize lightweighting solutions without compromising safety or performance. Shiloh has approximately 4,000 dedicated employees with operations, sales and technical centers throughout Asia, Europe and North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made by Shiloh in this press release regarding our operating performance, events or developments that we believe or expect to occur in the future, including those that discuss strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters, or which relate to future sales, earnings expectations, cost savings, awarded sales, volume growth, earnings or general belief in our expectations of future operating results are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management's assumptions and expectations. As a result, there can be no guarantee or assurance that these assumptions and expectations will in fact occur. The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to materially differ from those contained in the statements due to a variety of factors, including (1) our ability to accomplish our strategic objectives; (2) our ability to obtain future sales; (3) changes in worldwide economic and political conditions, including adverse effects from terrorism or related hostilities; (4) costs related to legal and administrative matters; (5) our ability to realize cost savings expected to offset price concessions; (6) our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, including businesses located outside of the United States; (7) risks associated with doing business internationally, including economic, political and social instability, foreign currency exposure and the lack of acceptance of our products; (8) inefficiencies related to production and product launches that are greater than anticipated; (9) changes in technology and technological risks; (10) work stoppages and strikes at our facilities and that of our customers or suppliers; (11) our dependence on the automotive and heavy truck industries, which are highly cyclical; (12) the dependence of the automotive industry on consumer spending, which is subject to the impact of domestic and international economic conditions affecting car and light truck production; (13) regulations and policies regarding international trade; (14) financial and business downturns of our customers or vendors, including any production cutbacks or bankruptcies; (15) increases in the price of, or limitations on the availability of aluminum, magnesium or steel, our primary raw materials, or decreases in the price of scrap steel; (16) the successful launch and consumer acceptance of new vehicles for which we supply parts; (17) the impact on financial statements of any known or unknown accounting errors or irregularities; and the magnitude of any adjustments in restated financial statements of our operating results; (18) the occurrence of any event or condition that may be deemed a material adverse effect under agreements related to our outstanding indebtedness or a decrease in customer demand which could cause a covenant default under agreements related to our outstanding indebtedness; (19) pension plan funding requirements; and (20) other factors besides those listed here could also materially affect our business. See "Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2018 for a more complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties. Any or all of these risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's analysis only as of the date of this Press Release. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of filing this Press Release. In addition to the disclosures contained herein, readers should carefully review risks and uncertainties contained in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release may include non-GAAP financial measures, including “EBITDA,” “adjusted EBITDA ," "adjusted EBITDA margin" and "adjusted earnings per share." We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other adjustments as described in the reconciliations accompanying this press release. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues as shown in the reconciliations accompanying this press release. Adjusted earnings per share excludes certain income and expense items as shown in the reconciliation accompanying this press release. We use EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted earnings per share as supplements to information provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in evaluating our business and they are included in this press release because they are principal factors upon which our management assesses performance. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are set forth below. The non-GAAP measures presented in this release are not measures of performance under GAAP. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Other companies in our industry may define these non-GAAP measures differently than we do and, as a result, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies; and certain of our non-GAAP financial measures exclude financial information that some may consider important in evaluating our performance. Given the inherent uncertainty regarding special items and other expenses in any future period, a reconciliation of forward-looking financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is not feasible. The magnitude of these items, however, may be significant.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Three Months

Ended July 31, Nine Months

Ended July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) per common share (GAAP) Basic $(0.11) $0.47 $(0.27) $0.86 Tax items (1) — (0.34) — (0.10) Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, impact — — — (0.14) Restructuring 0.12 0.06 0.37 0.16 Amortization of intangibles 0.02 0.02 0.05 0.06 Marketable securities — 0.01 — 0.01 Legal and professional fees 0.01 — 0.08 0.01 Adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share (non-GAAP) $0.04 $0.22 $0.23 $0.86

(1) For the three months ended July 31, 2018, there was a $2,300 benefit related to a return to provision due to a change in estimate and a $5,500 benefit based on adjusting the estimated annual tax rate. For the nine months ended July 31, 2018, there was a $2,300 benefit related to a return to provision due to a change in estimate.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Three Months

Ended July 31, Nine Months

Ended July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $(2,709) $11,052 $(6,295) $19,935 Depreciation and amortization 11,652 12,361 35,010 33,775 Interest expense 4,629 3,208 11,826 8,185 Benefit for income taxes (973) (7,014) (2,612) (9,854) EBITDA (non-GAAP) 12,599 19,607 37,929 52,041 Restructuring 3,905 1,965 11,371 4,962 Legal and professional fees 195 — 2,291 367 Stock compensation 586 515 1,576 1,557 Marketable securities — 154 — 154 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $17,285 $22,241 $53,167 $59,081 Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) 6.6% 7.5% 6.7% 7.0%

SHILOH INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollar amounts in thousands) July 31,

2019 October 31,

2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,936 $ 16,843 Accounts receivable, net 180,502 209,733 Related party accounts receivable 466 996 Prepaid income taxes 6,341 1,391 Inventories, net 67,615 71,412 Prepaid expenses 11,854 10,478 Other current assets 10,318 22,124 Total current assets 289,032 332,977 Property, plant and equipment, net 333,840 316,176 Goodwill 27,384 27,376 Intangible assets, net 13,489 14,939 Deferred income taxes 2,811 5,665 Other assets 7,732 12,542 Total assets $ 674,288 $ 709,675 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Current debt $ 350 $ 1,327 Accounts payable 170,175 177,400 Other accrued expenses 45,411 63,031 Accrued income taxes 27 1,874 Total current liabilities 215,963 243,632 Long-term debt 248,393 245,351 Long-term benefit liabilities 14,579 15,553 Deferred income taxes 792 2,894 Other liabilities 3,440 2,723 Total liabilities 483,167 510,153 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2019 and October 31, 2018, respectively — — Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 75,000,000 and 50,000,000 shares authorized at July 31, 2019 and October 31, 2018, respectively; 23,799,035 and 23,417,107 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2019 and October 31, 2018, respectively 238 234 Paid-in capital 115,977 114,405 Retained earnings 129,518 135,813 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (54,612 ) (50,930 ) Total stockholders’ equity 191,121 199,522 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 674,288 $ 709,675

SHILOH INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net revenues $ 263,445 $ 294,883 $ 795,748 $ 839,889 Cost of sales 239,857 262,003 729,790 747,616 Gross profit 23,588 32,880 65,958 92,273 Selling, general & administrative expenses 18,105 22,773 51,069 66,159 Amortization of intangible assets 518 607 1,558 1,767 Restructuring 3,905 1,965 11,371 4,962 Operating income 1,060 7,535 1,960 19,385 Interest expense 4,633 3,209 11,836 8,194 Interest income (4 ) (1 ) (10 ) (9 ) Other (income) expense, net 113 289 (959 ) 1,119 Income (loss) before income taxes (3,682 ) 4,038 (8,907 ) 10,081 Benefit for income taxes (973 ) (7,014 ) (2,612 ) (9,854 ) Net income (loss) $ (2,709 ) $ 11,052 $ (6,295 ) $ 19,935 Income (loss) per share: Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.11 ) $ 0.47 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.86 Basic weighted average number of common shares 23,557 23,278 23,486 23,202 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.11 ) $ 0.47 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.85 Diluted weighted average number of common shares 23,557 23,453 23,486 23,341

SHILOH INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollar amounts in thousands) Nine Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (6,295 ) $ 19,935 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 35,010 33,775 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,033 935 Restructuring 1,610 672 Deferred income taxes 232 (2,251 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,576 1,557 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (3,562 ) 2,300 Loss on marketable securities 29 154 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 30,213 18,599 Inventories, net 3,900 (2,656 ) Prepaids and other assets (1,564 ) (4,884 ) Payables and other liabilities (30,965 ) (6,989 ) Prepaid and accrued income taxes (6,863 ) (10,266 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 24,354 50,881 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (48,643 ) (38,668 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 14 — Acquisitions, net of cash required — (62,481 ) Derivative settlements 5,855 — Proceeds from sale of assets 12,339 2,696 Net cash used in investing activities (30,435 ) (98,453 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payment of capital leases (495 ) (667 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings 223,400 218,300 Repayments of long-term borrowings (220,000 ) (161,793 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (1,948 ) (105 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 41 Net cash provided by financing activities 957 55,776 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on cash 217 336 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (4,907 ) 8,540 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 16,843 8,736 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 11,936 $ 17,276

