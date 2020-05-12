Shiloh Industries : Withdraws FY2020 Outlook Due to COVID-19 Uncertainty

VALLEY CITY, OHIO, May 8, 2020 - Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO), an environmentally focused global supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions, announced today that it is withdrawing its fiscal year 2020 guidance provided on December 19, 2019 due to the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shiloh will provide a business update and a more detailed analysis of how it has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in conjunction with its next earnings report.

'The effects of the coronavirus pandemic are impacting companies worldwide, and the health and safety of our employees is our top priority,' said Lillian Etzkorn, senior vice president and CFO. 'We continue to respond to the changing environment with decisive action across our organization. While we cannot determine the full extent of the COVID-19 impact on our business, we are continuing to support our customers and taking prudent steps to ensure the safe restart of production, while protecting our business for the long term.'

