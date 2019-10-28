Shima Seiki Mfg : to Exhibit at A+A 2019

SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. of Wakayama, Japan will participate in the A+A 2019 Safety, Security and Health at Work International Trade Fair in Düsseldorf, Germany next month.

On display will be the company's SWG091N2 compact WHOLEGARMENT knitting machine featuring SHIMA SEIKI's original SlideNeedle technology. Exhibited in 15 gauge, proposals for ultrafine gauge WHOLEGARMENT applications will be made for knitted safety accessories in the workplace. At A+A, SWG091N2 will be producing cut-resistant uppers for 'tabi' shoes, a traditional Japanese design for workers featuring a separate big-toe for flexible maneuvering over all surfaces. The shoe upper features a double-layer of cut resistant fabric as well as a pile-knit sole for a combination of worker-friendly safety and comfort. Besides shoe uppers, SWG091N2 is capable of knitting a variety of other items in safety, sports, medical and other applications, from gloves, socks, knit caps and balaclavas to lining for protective headgear and various joint supports, all produced in one entire piece without the need for sewing afterward.

Also exhibited will be the SVR123SP computerized flat knitting machine featuring a dedicated loop presser bed that permits full use of inlay technique for the production of hybrid fabrics that feature both knit and weave characteristics, suited to the production of safety-oriented functional fabrics. At A+A, SVR123SP will be knitting a light-weight cut-resistant apron as an alternative proposal to current heavy vinyl aprons used in the meat packing industry.

Also demonstrated will be SHIMA SEIKI's new SDS-ONE APEX4 3D design system. APEX4 is at the core of SHIMA SEIKI's 'Total Fashion System' concept, made possible through its comprehensive support of the knit apparel production process from planning and production to sales promotion. Furthermore its capability for virtual sampling is especially effective in streamlining the production process. Ultra-realistic simulation capability allows the use of virtual samples for evaluating design variations without producing actual samples for each variation, thereby minimizing the time, cost and resources normally required with sample-making, supporting smart, speedy and sustainable apparel production. APEX4 features programming and simulation processing speeds of up to 6 times that of the previous APEX3 system.

Exhibit Details

Name: A+A 2019

(Safety, Security and Health at Work International Trade Fair) Date: Tuesday, 5th - Friday, 8th November 2019 Hours: 9:00AM - 6:00PM Location: Düsseldorf Fairgrounds (Messe Düsseldorf)

Messeplatz, Stockumer Kirchstrasse 61, 40474 Düsseldorf, Germany

Tel: +49 (0)211 45 60 01 Organizer: Messe Düsseldorf GmbH

Tel: +49 (0)211 45 60 01 Booth: Hall 9, Booth F10

