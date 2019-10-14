Shima Seiki Mfg : to Exhibit at Private Show in Romania

SHIMA SEIKI ITALIA S.p.A., Italian subsidiary of leading Japanese flat knitting solutions provider SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD., in conjunction with its Romanian sales agent KNIT-TEX ROM S.R.L, will hold a private exhibition in Romania this month, in the city of Sibiu. On display will be a comprehensive lineup of SHIMA SEIKI's computerized flat knitting machines that include new machinery to be shown for the first time in Romania.

MACH2S is a flexible WHOLEGARMENT knitting machine that is capable of both shaped knitting in all-needles and WHOLEGARMENT production in half-gauge. The SWG091N2 series WHOLEGARMENT knitting machine is now available in 5G and is suited to the production of accessory items as well as childrenswear and smaller size garments, all without the need for linking or sewing afterward. The SRY and N.SVRSP machines are both feature loop presser beds capable of inlay knitting, yielding hybrid knit-weave fabrics that open up unprecedented knitting opportunities. The new N.SVRSP machines furthermore features i-Plating inverse-plating capability for producing jacquard-like patterns in plain jersey stitch. The new N.SIR183-C ultrafine gauge long-bed machine and SIR122-SV 5G coarse gauge machines demonstrate the versatile range of SHIMA SEIKI shaping technology.

Also on display will be the latest version of its SDS-ONE APEX3 3D design system. The APEX series is at the core of SHIMA SEIKI's 'Total Fashion System' concept, made possible through its comprehensive support of the knit apparel production process from planning and production to sales promotion. Furthermore its capability for virtual sampling is especially effective in streamlining the production process. Ultra-realistic simulation capability allows the use of virtual samples for evaluating design variations without producing actual samples for each variation, thereby minimizing the time, cost and resources normally required with sample-making, supporting smart, speedy and sustainable apparel production.

Exhibit Details

Date: Wednesday, 23rd - Friday, 25th October 2019 Hours: 9:00AM - 6:00PM Location: Hotel Mercure Sibiu Airport Soseaua Alba Iulia 120, Sibiu, Romania

Exhibited Technology

For more information please contact:

KNIT-TEX ROM S.R.L. Tel: +40 2 33 217801 Fax: +40 2 33 220491 Email: knittexrom@gmail.com SHIMA SEIKI ITALIA S.p.A Tel: +39 02 216621 Email: info@shimaseiki.eu

Add this exhibition as an event to your Google or iOS calendar schedule.