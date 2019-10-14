Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Shima Seiki Mfg.,Ltd.    6222   JP3356500003

SHIMA SEIKI MFG.,LTD.

(6222)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shima Seiki Mfg : to Exhibit at Private Show in Romania

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2019 | 10:52pm EDT

SHIMA SEIKI ITALIA S.p.A., Italian subsidiary of leading Japanese flat knitting solutions provider SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD., in conjunction with its Romanian sales agent KNIT-TEX ROM S.R.L, will hold a private exhibition in Romania this month, in the city of Sibiu. On display will be a comprehensive lineup of SHIMA SEIKI's computerized flat knitting machines that include new machinery to be shown for the first time in Romania.

MACH2S is a flexible WHOLEGARMENT knitting machine that is capable of both shaped knitting in all-needles and WHOLEGARMENT production in half-gauge. The SWG091N2 series WHOLEGARMENT knitting machine is now available in 5G and is suited to the production of accessory items as well as childrenswear and smaller size garments, all without the need for linking or sewing afterward. The SRY and N.SVRSP machines are both feature loop presser beds capable of inlay knitting, yielding hybrid knit-weave fabrics that open up unprecedented knitting opportunities. The new N.SVRSP machines furthermore features i-Plating inverse-plating capability for producing jacquard-like patterns in plain jersey stitch. The new N.SIR183-C ultrafine gauge long-bed machine and SIR122-SV 5G coarse gauge machines demonstrate the versatile range of SHIMA SEIKI shaping technology.

Also on display will be the latest version of its SDS-ONE APEX3 3D design system. The APEX series is at the core of SHIMA SEIKI's 'Total Fashion System' concept, made possible through its comprehensive support of the knit apparel production process from planning and production to sales promotion. Furthermore its capability for virtual sampling is especially effective in streamlining the production process. Ultra-realistic simulation capability allows the use of virtual samples for evaluating design variations without producing actual samples for each variation, thereby minimizing the time, cost and resources normally required with sample-making, supporting smart, speedy and sustainable apparel production.

Exhibit Details

Date: Wednesday, 23rd - Friday, 25th October 2019
Hours: 9:00AM - 6:00PM
Location: Hotel Mercure Sibiu Airport Soseaua Alba Iulia 120, Sibiu, Romania

Exhibited Technology

For more information please contact:

KNIT-TEX ROM S.R.L.
Tel: +40 2 33 217801
Fax: +40 2 33 220491
Email: knittexrom@gmail.com
SHIMA SEIKI ITALIA S.p.A
Tel: +39 02 216621
Email: info@shimaseiki.eu

Add this exhibition as an event to your Google or iOS calendar schedule.

Disclaimer

Shima Seiki Mfg Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 02:51:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHIMA SEIKI MFG.,LTD.
10/14SHIMA SEIKI MFG : to Exhibit at Private Show in Romania
PU
10/11SHIMA SEIKI MFG : to Hold Private Shows in Vietnam
PU
09/27SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/27SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017SHIMA SEIKI MFG : to Participate in CISMA 2017
PU
2017SHIMA SEIKI MFG : to Exhibit at Première Vision Paris
PU
2017SHIMA SEIKI MFG : to Hold Private Show in Hanoi
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 42 805 M
EBIT 2020 3 083 M
Net income 2020 2 101 M
Finance 2020 27 787 M
Yield 2020 1,68%
P/E ratio 2020 43,4x
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,48x
EV / Sales2021 1,18x
Capitalization 90 945 M
Technical analysis trends SHIMA SEIKI MFG.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3 440,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 561,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mitsuhiro Shima President & Representative Director
Masahiro Shima Chairman
Takashi Nanki Director, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Takashi Wada MD, Executive Officer & Head-Production
Ikuto Umeda Senior Managing Director & General Manager-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIMA SEIKI MFG.,LTD.-18.31%838
NORDSON CORPORATION19.72%8 215
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 313
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-6.20%3 983
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED7.50%3 325
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION41.37%3 214
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group