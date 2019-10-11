Shima Seiki Mfg : to Hold Private Shows in Vietnam

Leading flat knitting solutions provider SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. of Wakayama, Japan, together with its Vietnamese sales representative PHENITEX CO., LTD., will jointly hold private exhibitions in Vietnam, in Hanoi later this month and in Ho Chi Minh City in November.

On display will be the new MACH2VS WHOLEGARMENT knitting machine. The flexible and versatile MACH2VS is evolved from the MACH2S and carries on that machine's capability to knit in a range of production styles. As a conventional shaping machine, it is capable of all-needle knitting in its available range of 8 to 16 gauge, while WHOLEGARMENT knitwear can be produced in half-gauge fabrics. The range of usable yarn and material has increased as well, thanks to i-DSCS＋DTC as standard equipment. The R2CARRIAGE system that yields quicker carriage returns for greater efficiency, now features a lighter carriage for even higher productivity. MACH2VS is even capable of gaugeless knitting whereby a number of different gauges can be knit into a single garment. A new full-color touch-screen monitor also improves on operator ergonomics.

Demonstrations will also be performed on SHIMA SEIKI's latest version of its SDS-ONE APEX series 3D design system. SDS-ONE APEX4 makes its debut in Vietnam boasting processing speeds for WHOLEGARMENT programming and simulation up to 6 times faster as compared to APEX3. In addition, APEX4 features AI functions for optimized searching among its vast archive of patterns and designs. At the core of the company's 'Total Knitting System' concept, APEX4 integrates knit production into one smooth and efficient workflow from yarn development, product planning and design to machine programming, production and even sales promotion. Especially effective is APEX4's capability to improve on the planning process with Virtual Sampling. Photo-realistic simulation capability minimizes the need for sample-making, effectively reducing time, cost and material from the sampling process to achieve smart, speedy and sustainable production.

Vietnam Hanoi Private Show

Show Details

Date: Monday, 21st - Wednesday, 23rd October, 2019 Hours: 9:00AM - 5:00PM Venue: Melia Hanoi Hotel

Function Room 1 / Level 1

44 B Ly Thuong Kiet Street, Hanoi, Vietnam

Tel: +84-4-3934-3343

Exhibited Technology

For more information please contact:

PHENITEX CO., LTD

Ms. Candy Email: candy@phenitexthailand.com Mobile: +84-78-714-7418

Vietnam Ho Chi Minh Private Show

Show Details

Date: Wednesday, 6th - Friday, 8th November, 2019 Hours: 9:00AM - 5:00PM Venue: SHIMA SEIKI VIETNAM OFFICE

1st/M Fl., 151 Tran Trong Cung St., Tan Thuan Dong Ward,

Dist. 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Tel: +84-28-3773-8001

Exhibited Technology

For more information please contact:

PHENITEX CO., LTD

Ms. Candy Email: candy@phenitexthailand.com Mobile: +84-78-714-7418 SHIMA SEIKI VIETNAM CO., LTD.

Ms. Thuong Email: info@shimaseiki.com.vn Tel: +84-(0)28-3773-8001

