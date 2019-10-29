Log in
Shimao Property : Announcement of unaudited financial results of Shanghai Shimao Co., Ltd. for the nine months ended 30 September 2019

10/29/2019 | 07:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 813)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

SHANGHAI SHIMAO CO., LTD.

A SUBSIDIARY OF SHIMAO PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

Shanghai Shimao Co., Ltd. ("Shanghai Shimao"), a subsidiary of Shimao Property Holdings Limited (the "Company"), is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China whose shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The Company has an approximately 58.92% attributable interest in Shanghai Shimao. The board of directors of Shanghai Shimao has approved the unaudited consolidated financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019. Shanghai Shimao's unaudited consolidated financial results will be posted on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's website. The consolidated income statement for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and the consolidated balance sheet as at 30 September 2019 of Shanghai Shimao are provided below:

SHANGHAI SHIMAO CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

2019

2018

RMB

RMB

(Restated)

1.

Operating income

15,070,970,700.66

14,379,745,786.16

Less: Operating costs

10,179,306,983.11

9,053,731,198.78

Operating taxes and surcharges

907,817,467.43

1,244,684,434.54

Selling expenses

434,511,489.09

430,620,115.73

General and administrative expenses

541,122,974.91

535,107,377.33

Financial expenses

147,823,805.50

122,833,531.61

Impairment loss of assets

-

(8,097,279.93)

Disposal loss of assets

-

1,807,000.82

Allowance for credit loss

2,252,741.40

-

Add: Gain on change in fair value

449,000,000.00

293,030,570.29

Investment income

97,142,702.55

79,162,415.85

Gain on disposal of assets

278,625.05

-

Other income

1,539,412.55

-

2.

Operating profit

3,406,095,979.37

3,371,252,393.42

Add: Non-operating income

40,125,715.52

30,570,696.67

Less: Non-operating expenses

38,208,123.61

25,202,042.17

3.

Total profit

3,408,013,571.28

3,376,621,047.92

Less: Income tax expenses

866,782,317.85

854,624,396.40

4.

Net profit

2,541,231,253.43

2,521,996,651.52

Net profit attributable to equity holders of

Shanghai Shimao

1,545,612,377.40

1,480,481,943.10

Net profit attributable to minority

shareholders

995,618,876.03

1,041,514,708.42

5. Earnings per share

Earnings per share - basic

0.41

0.39

Earnings per share - diluted

0.41

0.39

6.

Other comprehensive income

2,759,567.06

214,970,949.71

7.

Total comprehensive income

2,543,990,820.49

2,736,967,601.23

Total comprehensive income attributable to

equity holders of Shanghai Shimao

1,543,981,569.56

1,551,808,281.99

Total comprehensive income attributable to

minority shareholders

1,000,009,250.93

1,185,159,319.24

SHANGHAI SHIMAO CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

30 September 2019

31 December 2018

RMB

RMB

(Restated)

ASSETS

Current assets

76,651,210,317.74

71,773,313,461.71

Non-current assets

38,800,848,199.06

36,546,939,553.00

Total assets

115,452,058,516.80

108,320,253,014.71

LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

46,246,919,617.54

44,533,661,805.50

Non-current liabilities

23,067,281,606.56

18,992,255,374.11

Total liabilities

69,314,201,224.10

63,525,917,179.61

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

3,751,168,261.00

3,751,168,261.00

Capital reserve

778,163,752.75

778,163,753.20

Other comprehensive income

3,532,867,968.28

3,534,498,776.12

Surplus reserve

642,355,697.23

642,355,697.23

Retained profits

15,542,347,174.36

14,969,984,709.22

Equity attributable to equity holders of

24,246,902,853.62

23,676,171,196.77

Shanghai Shimao

Minority interests in equity

21,890,954,439.08

21,118,164,638.33

Total owners' equity

46,137,857,292.70

44,794,335,835.10

Total liabilities and owners' equity

115,452,058,516.80

108,320,253,014.71

GENERAL

Shareholders should note that the above unaudited financial information pertains only to Shanghai Shimao and not to the Company itself.

Details of the unaudited consolidated financial results of Shanghai Shimao for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 are accessible at the Shanghai Stock Exchange's website (www.sse.com.cn).

On behalf of the Board

Shimao Property Holdings Limited

Hui Wing Mau

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises three Executive Directors, namely, Mr. Hui Wing Mau (Chairman), Mr. Hui Sai Tan, Jason (Vice Chairman and President) and Ms. Tang Fei; one Non-executive Director, namely, Mr. Liu Sai Fei; and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely, Ms. Kan Lai Kuen, Alice, Mr. Lyu Hong Bing and Mr. Lam Ching Kam.

Disclaimer

Shimao Property Holdings Limited published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 11:36:11 UTC
