Shimao Property : Announcement of unaudited financial results of Shanghai Shimao Co., Ltd. for the nine months ended 30 September 2019

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 813)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

SHANGHAI SHIMAO CO., LTD.

A SUBSIDIARY OF SHIMAO PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

Shanghai Shimao Co., Ltd. ("Shanghai Shimao"), a subsidiary of Shimao Property Holdings Limited (the "Company"), is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China whose shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The Company has an approximately 58.92% attributable interest in Shanghai Shimao. The board of directors of Shanghai Shimao has approved the unaudited consolidated financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019. Shanghai Shimao's unaudited consolidated financial results will be posted on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's website. The consolidated income statement for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and the consolidated balance sheet as at 30 September 2019 of Shanghai Shimao are provided below: