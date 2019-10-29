Shimao Property : Announcement of unaudited financial results of Shanghai Shimao Co., Ltd. for the nine months ended 30 September 2019
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 813)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
SHANGHAI SHIMAO CO., LTD.
A SUBSIDIARY OF SHIMAO PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
Shanghai Shimao Co., Ltd. ("Shanghai Shimao"), a subsidiary of Shimao Property Holdings Limited (the "Company"), is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China whose shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The Company has an approximately 58.92% attributable interest in Shanghai Shimao. The board of directors of Shanghai Shimao has approved the unaudited consolidated financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019. Shanghai Shimao's unaudited consolidated financial results will be posted on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's website. The consolidated income statement for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and the consolidated balance sheet as at 30 September 2019 of Shanghai Shimao are provided below:
SHANGHAI SHIMAO CO., LTD.
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
2019
2018
RMB
RMB
(Restated)
1.
Operating income
15,070,970,700.66
14,379,745,786.16
Less: Operating costs
10,179,306,983.11
9,053,731,198.78
Operating taxes and surcharges
907,817,467.43
1,244,684,434.54
Selling expenses
434,511,489.09
430,620,115.73
General and administrative expenses
541,122,974.91
535,107,377.33
Financial expenses
147,823,805.50
122,833,531.61
Impairment loss of assets
-
(8,097,279.93)
Disposal loss of assets
-
1,807,000.82
Allowance for credit loss
2,252,741.40
-
Add: Gain on change in fair value
449,000,000.00
293,030,570.29
Investment income
97,142,702.55
79,162,415.85
Gain on disposal of assets
278,625.05
-
Other income
1,539,412.55
-
2.
Operating profit
3,406,095,979.37
3,371,252,393.42
Add: Non-operating income
40,125,715.52
30,570,696.67
Less: Non-operating expenses
38,208,123.61
25,202,042.17
3.
Total profit
3,408,013,571.28
3,376,621,047.92
Less: Income tax expenses
866,782,317.85
854,624,396.40
4.
Net profit
2,541,231,253.43
2,521,996,651.52
Net profit attributable to equity holders of
Shanghai Shimao
1,545,612,377.40
1,480,481,943.10
Net profit attributable to minority
shareholders
995,618,876.03
1,041,514,708.42
5. Earnings per share
Earnings per share - basic
0.41
0.39
Earnings per share - diluted
0.41
0.39
6.
Other comprehensive income
2,759,567.06
214,970,949.71
7.
Total comprehensive income
2,543,990,820.49
2,736,967,601.23
Total comprehensive income attributable to
equity holders of Shanghai Shimao
1,543,981,569.56
1,551,808,281.99
Total comprehensive income attributable to
minority shareholders
1,000,009,250.93
1,185,159,319.24
SHANGHAI SHIMAO CO., LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
30 September 2019
31 December 2018
RMB
RMB
(Restated)
ASSETS
Current assets
76,651,210,317.74
71,773,313,461.71
Non-current assets
38,800,848,199.06
36,546,939,553.00
Total assets
115,452,058,516.80
108,320,253,014.71
LIABILITIES AND
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
46,246,919,617.54
44,533,661,805.50
Non-current liabilities
23,067,281,606.56
18,992,255,374.11
Total liabilities
69,314,201,224.10
63,525,917,179.61
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
3,751,168,261.00
3,751,168,261.00
Capital reserve
778,163,752.75
778,163,753.20
Other comprehensive income
3,532,867,968.28
3,534,498,776.12
Surplus reserve
642,355,697.23
642,355,697.23
Retained profits
15,542,347,174.36
14,969,984,709.22
Equity attributable to equity holders of
24,246,902,853.62
23,676,171,196.77
Shanghai Shimao
Minority interests in equity
21,890,954,439.08
21,118,164,638.33
Total owners' equity
46,137,857,292.70
44,794,335,835.10
Total liabilities and owners' equity
115,452,058,516.80
108,320,253,014.71
GENERAL
Shareholders should note that the above unaudited financial information pertains only to Shanghai Shimao and not to the Company itself.
Details of the unaudited consolidated financial results of Shanghai Shimao for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 are accessible at the Shanghai Stock Exchange's website (www.sse.com.cn).
On behalf of the Board
Shimao Property Holdings Limited
Hui Wing Mau
Chairman
Hong Kong, 29 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises three Executive Directors, namely, Mr. Hui Wing Mau (Chairman), Mr. Hui Sai Tan, Jason (Vice Chairman and President) and Ms. Tang Fei; one Non-executive Director, namely, Mr. Liu Sai Fei; and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely, Ms. Kan Lai Kuen, Alice, Mr. Lyu Hong Bing and Mr. Lam Ching Kam.
