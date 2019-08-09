Log in
Shimao Property : Announcement pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules

08/09/2019 | 09:06am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 813)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.18

OF THE LISTING RULES

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shimao Property Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") makes the following disclosures in compliance with Rule 13.18 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

Pursuant to the facility agreement (the "Facility Agreement") dated 9 August 2019 and entered into between, among others, the Company as borrower, various banks as lenders and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited as facility agent, dual currency term loan facilities in the amount of US$837,850,000 and HK$3,994,000,000 (the "Loan Facilities") will be made available to the Company for a term of 48 months from the date of the Facility Agreement. The Loan Facilities to be obtained under the Facility Agreement shall be applied by the Company for refinancing of the existing indebtedness of the Company and for the general corporate requirements of the Group.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Hui Wing Mau ("Mr. Hui") beneficially owns approximately 69.64% of the issued share capital of the Company and is the controlling shareholder of the Company within the meaning of the Listing Rules.

As provided in the Facility Agreement, if (a) Mr. Hui and his family together cease: (i) to be the single largest shareholder of the Company; or (ii) to maintain (directly or indirectly) at least 51% beneficial shareholding interest in the issued share capital of the Company; or (iii) to have the power to direct the management of the Company, whether through the ownership of voting capital, by contract or otherwise; or (b) Mr. Hui ceases to be the chairman of the Board and is not replaced by Mr. Hui Sai Tan, Jason as the immediate replacement chairman of the Board within 10 business days of any such cessation, the commitments under the Loan Facilities may be cancelled and all amounts outstanding under the Loan Facilities may become immediately due and payable.

-1-

Continuing disclosure pursuant to Rule 13.21 of the Listing Rules will also be made in subsequent interim and annual reports of the Company for as long as the circumstances giving rise to the obligation under Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules continue to exist.

By order of the Board

Shimao Property Holdings Limited

Lam Yee Mei, Katherine

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 9 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises three Executive Directors, namely, Mr. Hui Wing Mau (Chairman), Mr. Hui Sai Tan, Jason (Vice Chairman and President) and Ms. Tang Fei; one Non-executive Director, namely, Mr. Liu Sai Fei; and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely, Ms. Kan Lai Kuen, Alice, Mr. Lu Hong Bing and Mr. Lam Ching Kam.

-2-

Disclaimer

Shimao Property Holdings Limited published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 13:05:06 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 113 B
EBIT 2019 27 173 M
Net income 2019 11 304 M
Debt 2019 67 934 M
Yield 2019 7,13%
P/E ratio 2019 5,48x
P/E ratio 2020 4,40x
EV / Sales2019 1,14x
EV / Sales2020 0,59x
Capitalization 61 000 M
Technical analysis trends SHIMAO PROPERTY HOLDINGS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 24,79  CNY
Last Close Price 18,55  CNY
Spread / Highest target 73,0%
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sai Tan Hui Vice Chairman & President
Wing Mau Hui Chairman
James Yu Head-Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
Lai Kuen Kan Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Bing Lü Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIMAO PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.43%8 661
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.79%42 213
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.22%35 499
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-17.38%32 723
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.15%27 496
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD2.50%26 847
