Shimao Property : Proposals for General Mandates to Issue and Buy Back Shares and Re-election of Retiring Directors and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields LETTER FROM THE BOARD Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this document or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Shimao Property Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this document and the enclosed form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee, or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 813) Directors: Registered Office: Executive Directors Cricket Square Mr. Hui Wing Mau (Chairman) Hutchins Drive Mr. Hui Sai Tan, Jason (Vice Chairman and President) P.O. Box 2681 Ms. Tang Fei Grand Cayman KY1-1111 Cayman Islands Non-executive Director Mr. Liu Sai Fei Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong: 38th Floor, Tower One Independent Non-executive Directors Lippo Centre Ms. Kan Lai Kuen, Alice 89 Queensway Mr. Lu Hong Bing Hong Kong Mr. Lam Ching Kam 23 April 2019 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND BUY BACK SHARES AND RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND BUY BACK SHARES At the annual general meeting of Shimao Property Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") held on 19 June 2018, general and unconditional mandates were given - 1 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD to the directors of the Company (the "Directors") to issue and buy back shares of the Company (the "Shares") and these general mandates will lapse at the conclusion of the forthcoming annual general meeting (the "2019 AGM"). The Directors believe that a renewal of these general mandates is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. Accordingly, the following separate ordinary resolutions will be proposed at the 2019 AGM to give the Directors general and unconditional mandates to exercise powers of the Company to issue and buy back the Shares: (i)an ordinary resolution (resolution No. 5) to give the Directors a general and unconditional mandate to allot, issue and otherwise deal with additional Shares up to 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the 2019 AGM (the "Issue Mandate"), equivalent to a maximum of 660,298,692 Shares if there is no change in the issued share capital of the Company prior to the date of the 2019 AGM; (ii)an ordinary resolution (resolution No. 6) to give the Directors a general and unconditional mandate to buy back Shares up to a maximum of 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the 2019 AGM (the "Buy-back Mandate"), equivalent to a maximum of 330,149,346 Shares if there is no change in the issued share capital of the Company prior to the date of the 2019 AGM; and (iii)conditional upon the passing of resolutions Nos. 5 and 6 as stated above, an ordinary resolution (resolution No. 7) to extend the Issue Mandate by an amount representing the aggregate nominal amount of Shares bought back by the Company under the Buy-back Mandate. Details of the abovementioned ordinary resolutions are contained in the notice of the 2019 AGM set out in this document. An explanatory statement, as required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEx") to be sent to the shareholders in connection with the Buy-back Mandate, is also set out in the Appendix of this document. This contains all the information reasonably necessary to enable the shareholders to make an informed decision on whether or not to vote for or against the ordinary resolution to grant to the Directors the Buy-back Mandate at the 2019 AGM. The Directors wish to state that they have no immediate plan to issue or buy back any Shares pursuant to these mandates. RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS In accordance with Article 87 of the Articles of Association of the Company (the "Articles of Association"), three Directors, namely, Mr. Hui Sai Tan, Jason, Ms. Tang Fei and Mr. Liu Sai Fei (collectively, the "Retiring Directors") shall retire by rotation at the 2019 AGM and, all being eligible, have offered themselves for re-election as Directors at the 2019 AGM. The details of the Retiring Directors proposed for re-election at the 2019 AGM are set out below: Mr. Hui Sai Tan, Jason, aged 42, joined the Group in March 2000 and has been an Executive Director, the Vice Chairman and President of the Company since 17 November 2004, 21 April 2008 and 30 January 2019 respectively. He is currently responsible for the operation and sales of all the Group's projects, and the administration and management of the Group. Mr. Jason Hui obtained a Master of Science Degree in Real Estate from the University of Greenwich, the United Kingdom in 2001 and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of South Australia in 2004. He has more than 20 years' experience in property development and management. He is a member of the Standing Committee of All-China Youth Federation and a member of Shanghai Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. Mr. Jason Hui is also a director of Shanghai Shimao Co., Ltd. ("Shanghai Shimao"), a 58.92%-owned subsidiary of the Company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Mr. Jason Hui is the son of Mr. Hui Wing Mau, the Chairman, an Executive Director and a controlling shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company, and the brother of Ms. Hui Mei Mei, Carol, the vice chairman of Shanghai Shimao. - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD As at 15 April 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this document (the "Latest Practicable Date"), Mr. Jason Hui has interests in 3,321,433 Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO"). The service contract entered into by the Company with Mr. Jason Hui provides for a fixed term of appointment but is subject to retirement by rotation in accordance with the Articles of Association and may be terminated in accordance with the terms thereof. Mr. Jason Hui received remuneration for the year 2018 of approximately RMB6,850,000 as disclosed in the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018. He is entitled to receive discretionary bonus pegged to performance. The board of Directors (the "Board") determines Mr. Jason Hui's emoluments by taking into consideration his duties and responsibilities within the Group, the prevailing market rates as well as the Group's performance and remuneration policy. Ms. Tang Fei, aged 48, has joined the Group since July 2004 and was appointed an Executive Director of the Company since 6 February 2013. Ms. Tang is currently a Vice President of the Group, responsible for the financial control of the Group. Ms. Tang holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of South Australia and has over 25 years' experience in financial management and internal audit. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Tang worked in the internal audit department of Bank of China, Head office from 1992 to 1998. She also worked in the audit department and treasury department of Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited from 1999 to 2004. Ms. Tang is a Senior International Finance Manager and an associate member of The Association of International Accountants (the "AIA"). She was also awarded as one of the Top 10 Accountants of AIA in China in 2018. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Ms. Tang has interests in 1,008,691 Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. The service contract entered into by the Company with Ms. Tang provides for a fixed term of appointment but is subject to retirement by rotation in accordance with the Articles of Association and may be terminated in accordance with the terms thereof. Ms. Tang received remuneration for the year 2018 of approximately RMB2,550,000 plus a discretionary bonus as disclosed in the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018. The Board determines Ms. Tang's emoluments by taking into consideration her duties and responsibilities within the Group, the prevailing market rates as well as the Group's performance and remuneration policy. Mr. Liu Sai Fei, aged 57, has joined the Group since 2003, was appointed an Executive Director of the Company on 1 February 2010 and has been re-designated as a Non-executive Director of the Company since 9 January 2015. He is also a director and the president of Shanghai Shimao. He obtained a Master's Degree in Project Management from the University of Western Sydney, Australia in 2000. Mr. Liu has over 34 years' experience in architectural design and project management. Prior to joining the Group, he worked for CRG Contractors Dte from 1998 to 2001. From 2001 to 2003, he worked for Shanghai Merry Land Co., Ltd. as project manager. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Liu has interests in 833,942 Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. The service contract entered into by the Company with Mr. Liu provides for a fixed term of appointment but is subject to retirement by rotation in accordance with the Articles of Association and may be terminated in accordance with the terms thereof. Mr. Liu received remuneration for the year 2018 of approximately RMB2,911,000 plus a discretionary bonus as disclosed in the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018. The Board determines Mr. Liu's emoluments by taking into consideration his duties and responsibilities within the Group, the prevailing market rates as well as the Group's performance and remuneration policy. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD So far as the Directors are aware, save as disclosed above, (i) as at the Latest Practicable Date, none of the Retiring Directors had any interest within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO in the securities of the Company; (ii) none of the Retiring Directors held, or in the last 3 years held, any directorship in any publicly-listed company or held any other major appointments or professional qualifications; (iii) none of the Retiring Directors had any relationship with any other Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company; and (iv) in relation to the proposed re-election of the Retiring Directors, there is no information which is disclosable nor is/was any of the Retiring Directors involved in any of the matters required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements set out in Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules, and there is no other matter which needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. 2019 AGM A notice convening the 2019 AGM is set out on pages 9 to 12 of this document. A form of proxy for use at the 2019 AGM is enclosed herewith. Whether or not you are able to attend the 2019 AGM, you are requested to complete the form of proxy and return it to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the 2019 AGM. Completion and delivery of a form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the 2019 AGM or any adjournment thereof if you so wish. Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, any vote of the shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll except where the chairman, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands, if any. The chairman of the 2019 AGM will therefore put each of the resolutions to be proposed at the 2019 AGM to be voted by way of a poll. The poll results will be published on the Company's website at www.shimaoproperty.com and HKEx news website at www.hkexnews.hk pursuant to the Rule 13.39(5) of the Listing Rules. RECOMMENDATION The Directors believe that the granting of the Issue Mandate and the Buy-back Mandate to the Directors and the re-election of the Retiring Directors are in the best interests of the Company as well as its shareholders. Accordingly, the Directors recommend that shareholders vote in favour of all the resolutions to be proposed at the 2019 AGM. Yours faithfully, On behalf of the Board Shimao Property Holdings Limited Hui Wing Mau Chairman - 4 - APPENDIX The following is the explanatory statement required to be sent to the shareholders of the Company under the Listing Rules in connection with the proposed Buy-back Mandate. References in this statement to "Share(s)" mean ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of the Company. 1.LISTING RULES The Listing Rules permit companies with a primary listing on the HKEx to buy back their fully-paid shares on the HKEx subject to certain restrictions, the most important of which are summarised below: (a)Shareholders' approval Share buy-backs must be approved by shareholders in advance by an ordinary resolution, either by a specific approval or a general mandate to the Directors to make the buy-backs. (b)Source of funds Share buy-backs must be made out of funds which are legally available for such purpose in accordance with the Articles of Association and the applicable laws of the Cayman Islands in which the Company was incorporated. (c)Maximum number of Shares to be bought back A maximum of 10% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of passing of the relevant resolution approving the proposed Buy-back Mandate may be bought back on the HKEx. 2.SHARE CAPITAL As at 15 April 2019, being the Latest Practicable Date, the issued share capital of the Company comprised of 3,301,493,464 Shares. Subject to the passing of the ordinary resolution approving the Buy-back Mandate and on the basis that no further Shares are issued or no Shares are bought back prior to the date of the 2019 AGM, the Directors would be allowed under the Buy-back Mandate to buy back a maximum of 330,149,346 Shares. 3.REASONS FOR SHARE BUY-BACK The Directors believe that it is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders to have the Buy-back Mandate to enable the Directors to buy back Shares on the market, which can give the Company the flexibility to do so if and when appropriate. An exercise of the Buy-back Mandate may, depending on the market conditions and funding arrangement at the time, result in an enhancement of the net assets value per Share and/or earnings per Share. The number(s) and price of Shares to be bought back will be decided by the Directors at the relevant time having regard to the circumstances then pertaining and such buy-back will only be made when the Directors believe that such a buy-back will benefit the Company and its shareholders as a whole. - 5 - This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

