Shimao Property : Proposed Issue of USD Senior Notes

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.

The communication of this announcement and any other document or materials relating to the issue of the Senior Notes offered hereby is not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the United Kingdom's Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended. Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to those persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Financial Promotion Order")), or who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order, or who are any other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, the Senior Notes offered hereby are only available to, and any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 813)

PROPOSED ISSUE OF USD SENIOR NOTES

The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of senior notes.

The Company has appointed Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley as the joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers; China International Capital Corporation, Deutsche Bank, SMBC Nikko, Standard Chartered Bank and The Bank of East Asia, Limited as the joint bookrunners and joint lead managers, of the Proposed Notes Issue.

Completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to, among others, market conditions and investors' interests. The Notes are proposed to be guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors. As at the date of this announcement, the principal amount, terms and conditions of the Proposed Notes Issue have yet to be determined. Upon finalising the terms of the Notes, it is expected that Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, China International Capital Corporation, Deutsche Bank, SMBC Nikko, Standard Chartered Bank, The Bank of East Asia, Limited, the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors will enter into the Purchase Agreement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Proposed Notes Issue outside the PRC to refinance its existing indebtedness and for business development and other general corporate purposes. The Company may adjust the foregoing plans in response to changing market conditions and thus, reallocate the use of proceeds.

No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA.

Application will be made to the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the Notes on the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement. Approval in-principle from, admission to the official list of, and the listing and quotation of the Notes on, the SGX-ST are not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors or any other subsidiary or associated company of the Company, the Notes or the Subsidiary Guarantees.

As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Notes Issue may or may not materialise. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. A further announcement in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue will be made by the Company should the Purchase Agreement be signed.

THE PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE

Introduction

The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of senior notes.

The Company has appointed Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley as the joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers; China International Capital Corporation, Deutsche Bank, SMBC Nikko, Standard Chartered Bank and The Bank of East Asia, Limited as the joint bookrunners and joint lead managers, of the Proposed Notes Issue. Completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to, among others, market conditions and investors' interests. The Notes are proposed to be guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors. As at the date of this announcement, the principal amount, terms and conditions of the Proposed Notes Issue have yet to be determined. Upon finalising the terms of the Notes, it is expected that Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, China International Capital Corporation, Deutsche Bank, SMBC Nikko, Standard Chartered Bank, The Bank of East Asia, Limited, the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors will enter into the Purchase Agreement.

The Notes and the Subsidiary Guarantees have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. The Notes will only be offered or sold in offshore transactions to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. None of the Notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong.

No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA.

Reasons for the Proposed Notes Issue

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Proposed Notes Issue outside the PRC to refinance its existing indebtedness and for business development and other general corporate purposes. The Company may adjust the foregoing plans in response to changing market conditions and thus, reallocate the use of proceeds.

Listing

Application will be made to the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the Notes on the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement. Approval in-principle from, admission to the official list of, and the listing and quotation of the Notes on, the SGX-ST are not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors or any other subsidiary or associated company of the Company, the Notes or the Subsidiary Guarantees.

No listing of the Notes has been or will be sought in Hong Kong.

GENERAL

As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Notes Issue may or may not materialise. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. A further announcement in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue will be made by the Company should the Purchase Agreement be signed.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:

"Board" the board of directors of the Company "Company" Shimao Property Holdings Limited, an exempted company incorporated with limited liability in the Cayman Islands, the securities of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange "China International China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Capital Corporation" Limited "Deutsche Bank" Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch "EEA" European Economic Area "Goldman Sachs" Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China "HSBC" The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited "Morgan Stanley" Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc "Notes" the senior notes to be issued by the Company "PRC" the People's Republic of China, excluding Hong Kong, Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan for the purpose of this announcement "PRIIPs" Packages retail investment and insurance products (2009/92/EC) "Proposed Notes Issue" the proposed issue of the Notes by the Company "Purchase Agreement" the agreement proposed to be entered into between the Company, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, China International Capital Corporation, Deutsche Bank, SMBC Nikko, Standard Chartered Bank, The Bank of East Asia, Limited and the Subsidiary Guarantors in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue "Securities Act" the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended from time to time "SGX-ST" Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited "SMBC Nikko" SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Limited 4

"Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Subsidiary Guarantees" guarantees to be provided by the Subsidiary Guarantors in respect of the Notes "Subsidiary Guarantors" certain existing subsidiaries of the Company which guarantee the Notes "United States" or the United States of America "U.S." "USD" United States dollar(s), the lawful currency of the United States

On behalf of the Board Shimao Property Holdings Limited

Hui Wing Mau

Chairman

Hong Kong, 8 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three Executive Directors, namely, Mr. Hui Wing Mau (Chairman), Mr. Hui Sai Tan, Jason (Vice Chairman) and Ms. Tang Fei; one Non-executive Director, namely, Mr. Liu Sai Fei; and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely, Ms. Kan Lai Kuen, Alice, Mr. Lu Hong Bing and Mr. Lam Ching Kam.