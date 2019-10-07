Shimao Property : September Contracted Sales Up 57% on Year at CNY32.09 Billion

By Martin Mou



Shimao Property (0813.HK), a Chinese real-estate developer, said its contracted sales in September rose 57% on year to CNY32.09 billion yuan ($4.49 billion).

Sales for the nine months ended Sept. 30 increased 44% on year to CNY173.99 billion, while the average selling price over the period was CNY17,934 per square meter, the developer said Tuesday.

Contracted property sales are often watched by investors as an indication of a company's financial health.

