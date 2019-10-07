Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Shimao Property Holdings Limited    0813   KYG810431042

SHIMAO PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0813)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shimao Property : September Contracted Sales Up 57% on Year at CNY32.09 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 08:46pm EDT

By Martin Mou

Shimao Property (0813.HK), a Chinese real-estate developer, said its contracted sales in September rose 57% on year to CNY32.09 billion yuan ($4.49 billion).

Sales for the nine months ended Sept. 30 increased 44% on year to CNY173.99 billion, while the average selling price over the period was CNY17,934 per square meter, the developer said Tuesday.

Contracted property sales are often watched by investors as an indication of a company's financial health.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHIMAO PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.46% 24.25 End-of-day quote.15.75%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.03% 7.1314 Delayed Quote.3.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHIMAO PROPERTY HOLDINGS L
08:46pSHIMAO PROPERTY : September Contracted Sales Up 57% on Year at CNY32.09 Billion
DJ
08:02pSHIMAO PROPERTY : Unaudited Operating Statistics for September 2019
PU
09/12SHIMAO PROPERTY : Letter to Non-registered Shareholder(s) - Notification of publ..
PU
09/12SHIMAO PROPERTY : Letter to Registered Shareholder(s) - Notification of publicat..
PU
09/09SHIMAO PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/03SHIMAO PROPERTY : Unaudited Operating Statistics for the eight months ended 31 A..
PU
08/22SHIMAO PROPERTY : Announcement of unaudited financial results of Shanghai Shimao..
PU
08/09SHIMAO PROPERTY : Announcement pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules
PU
08/06SHIMAO PROPERTY : Unaudited Operating Statistics for July 2019
PU
07/18SHIMAO PROPERTY : 2018 Sustainability Report
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 113 B
EBIT 2019 26 939 M
Net income 2019 11 232 M
Debt 2019 54 770 M
Yield 2019 5,92%
P/E ratio 2019 6,57x
P/E ratio 2020 5,28x
EV / Sales2019 1,12x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
Capitalization 72 701 M
Chart SHIMAO PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shimao Property Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIMAO PROPERTY HOLDINGS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 26,09  CNY
Last Close Price 22,11  CNY
Spread / Highest target 55,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sai Tan Hui Vice Chairman & President
Wing Mau Hui Chairman
James Yu Head-Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
Lai Kuen Kan Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Bing Lü Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIMAO PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED15.75%9 603
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.18%41 687
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-6.53%34 444
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.78%29 037
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED8.01%27 060
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.22.18%26 534
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group