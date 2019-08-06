Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Shimao Property Holdings Limited    0813   KYG810431042

SHIMAO PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0813)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/05
19.64 HKD   -5.80%
09:35aSHIMAO PROPERTY : Unaudited Operating Statistics for July 2019
PU
07/18SHIMAO PROPERTY : 2018 Sustainability Report
PU
07/07SHIMAO PROPERTY : Proposed issue of usd senior notes
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shimao Property : Unaudited Operating Statistics for July 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 09:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 813)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR JULY 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shimao Property Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") for July 2019 as follows:

Operating

Contracted sales

Year-on-year

Contracted sold area

Year-on-year

statistics for

(RMB million)

change

(sq.m.)

change

July

July 2019

20,035

+60%

1,130,114

+59%

July 2018

12,501

708,820

In July 2019, the Group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB20.03 billion (July 2018: RMB12.50 billion) and the Group's contracted sold area amounted to 1,130,114 sq.m. (July 2018: 708,820 sq.m.), recording year-on-year increase of 60% and 59% respectively. The average selling price for July 2019 was RMB17,728 per sq.m..

The Group's aggregated contracted sales for the seven months ended 31 July 2019 amounted to approximately RMB120.37 billion and the Group's aggregated contracted sold area amounted to 6,689,844 sq.m., recording year-on-year increase of 42% and 28% respectively. The average selling price for the seven months ended 31 July 2019 was RMB17,994 per sq.m..

- 1 -

The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

On behalf of the Board

Shimao Property Holdings Limited

Hui Wing Mau

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises three Executive Directors, namely, Mr. Hui Wing Mau (Chairman), Mr. Hui Sai Tan, Jason (Vice Chairman and President) and Ms. Tang Fei; one Non-executive Director, namely, Mr. Liu Sai Fei; and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely, Ms. Kan Lai Kuen, Alice, Mr. Lu Hong Bing and Mr. Lam Ching Kam.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Shimao Property Holdings Limited published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 13:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHIMAO PROPERTY HOLDINGS L
09:35aSHIMAO PROPERTY : Unaudited Operating Statistics for July 2019
PU
07/18SHIMAO PROPERTY : 2018 Sustainability Report
PU
07/07SHIMAO PROPERTY : Proposed issue of usd senior notes
PU
07/05SHIMAO PROPERTY : Unaudited Operating Statistics for the six months ended 30 Jun..
PU
06/20SHIMAO PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/06SHIMAO PROPERTY : Unaudited Operating Statistics for April 2019
PU
04/29China developers push land prices up as credit, purchase rules ease
RE
04/18SHIMAO PROPERTY : Letter to New Registered Shareholder(s) - Election of Language..
PU
04/18SHIMAO PROPERTY : Letter to Shareholder(s) - Notification of publication of Corp..
PU
04/18SHIMAO PROPERTY : Letter to Non-registered Shareholder(s) - Notification of publ..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 113 B
EBIT 2019 27 173 M
Net income 2019 11 304 M
Debt 2019 67 934 M
Yield 2019 7,50%
P/E ratio 2019 5,21x
P/E ratio 2020 4,19x
EV / Sales2019 1,11x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
Capitalization 57 192 M
Chart SHIMAO PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shimao Property Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIMAO PROPERTY HOLDINGS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 24,76  CNY
Last Close Price 17,64  CNY
Spread / Highest target 81,9%
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sai Tan Hui Vice Chairman & President
Wing Mau Hui Chairman
James Yu Head-Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
Lai Kuen Kan Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Bing Lü Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIMAO PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.25%8 237
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.06%42 317
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.09%34 796
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-16.28%33 153
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.32%27 272
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD1.98%26 708
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group