Shimao Property : Unaudited Operating Statistics for July 2019

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 813)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR JULY 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shimao Property Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") for July 2019 as follows:

Operating Contracted sales Year-on-year Contracted sold area Year-on-year statistics for (RMB million) change (sq.m.) change July July 2019 20,035 +60% 1,130,114 +59% July 2018 12,501 708,820

In July 2019, the Group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB20.03 billion (July 2018: RMB12.50 billion) and the Group's contracted sold area amounted to 1,130,114 sq.m. (July 2018: 708,820 sq.m.), recording year-on-year increase of 60% and 59% respectively. The average selling price for July 2019 was RMB17,728 per sq.m..

The Group's aggregated contracted sales for the seven months ended 31 July 2019 amounted to approximately RMB120.37 billion and the Group's aggregated contracted sold area amounted to 6,689,844 sq.m., recording year-on-year increase of 42% and 28% respectively. The average selling price for the seven months ended 31 July 2019 was RMB17,994 per sq.m..