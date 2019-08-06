Shimao Property : Unaudited Operating Statistics for July 2019
08/06/2019 | 09:35am EDT
UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR JULY 2019
The board of directors (the "Board") of Shimao Property Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") for July 2019 as follows:
Operating
Contracted sales
Year-on-year
Contracted sold area
Year-on-year
statistics for
(RMB million)
change
(sq.m.)
change
July
July 2019
20,035
+60%
1,130,114
+59%
July 2018
12,501
708,820
In July 2019, the Group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB20.03 billion (July 2018: RMB12.50 billion) and the Group's contracted sold area amounted to 1,130,114 sq.m. (July 2018: 708,820 sq.m.), recording year-on-year increase of 60% and 59% respectively. The average selling price for July 2019 was RMB17,728 per sq.m..
The Group's aggregated contracted sales for the seven months ended 31 July 2019 amounted to approximately RMB120.37 billion and the Group's aggregated contracted sold area amounted to 6,689,844 sq.m., recording year-on-year increase of 42% and 28% respectively. The average selling price for the seven months ended 31 July 2019 was RMB17,994 per sq.m..
The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.
