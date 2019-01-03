Log in
Shimao Property : Unaudited Operating Statistics for the year ended 31 December 2018

01/03/2019 | 11:34am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 813)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shimao Property Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 as follows:

For the year ended

31 December

Contracted sales (RMB million)

Year-on-year change

Contracted sold area

(sq.m.)

Year-on-year change

2018

176,146

+75%

10,686,950

+76%

2017

100,773

6,062,186

year

In December 2018, the Group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB21.02 billion (December 2017: RMB12.07 billion) and the Group's contracted sold area amounted to 1,298,770 sq.m. (December 2017: 750,482 sq.m.). The average selling price for December 2018 was RMB16,183 per sq.m..

The Group's aggregated contracted sales for the year ended 31 December 2018 amounted to approximately RMB176.15 billion and the Group's aggregated contracted sold area amounted to 10,686,950 sq.m., recording year-on-year increase of 75% and 76% respectively. The average selling price for the year ended 31 December 2018 was RMB16,482 per sq.m..

The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

On behalf of the Board Shimao Property Holdings Limited

Hui Wing Mau

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises three Executive Directors, namely, Mr. Hui Wing Mau (Chairman), Mr. Hui Sai Tan, Jason (Vice Chairman) and Ms. Tang Fei; one Non-executive Director, namely, Mr. Liu Sai Fei; and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely, Ms. Kan Lai Kuen, Alice, Mr. Lu Hong Bing and Mr. Lam Ching Kam.

Disclaimer

Shimao Property Holdings Limited published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 10:33:00 UTC
