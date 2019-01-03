Shimao Property : Unaudited Operating Statistics for the year ended 31 December 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shimao Property Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 as follows:

For the year ended 31 December Contracted sales (RMB million) Year-on-year change Contracted sold area (sq.m.) Year-on-year change 2018 176,146 +75% 10,686,950 +76% 2017 100,773 6,062,186

year

In December 2018, the Group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB21.02 billion (December 2017: RMB12.07 billion) and the Group's contracted sold area amounted to 1,298,770 sq.m. (December 2017: 750,482 sq.m.). The average selling price for December 2018 was RMB16,183 per sq.m..

The Group's aggregated contracted sales for the year ended 31 December 2018 amounted to approximately RMB176.15 billion and the Group's aggregated contracted sold area amounted to 10,686,950 sq.m., recording year-on-year increase of 75% and 76% respectively. The average selling price for the year ended 31 December 2018 was RMB16,482 per sq.m..

The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

