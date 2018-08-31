Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd    4063   JP3371200001

SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD (4063)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Shin Etsu Chemical : Etsu Corporate Profile video now updated for 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 08:37am CEST

The Shin-Etsu Corporate Profile 2018 video that introduces the businesses of the Shin-Etsu Group is now available for viewing on this website. The contents of the video are: (1)a summary of businesses of the Shin-Etsu Group (such as IR data, etc.), (2)an introduction of company products by business segment, and (3) an outline of future-oriented company activities, such as R&D activities. The Shin-Etsu Corporate Profile video was produced in a way that the contents are quite easy-to-understand. We would be most pleased if you would take the time to watch this informative video.

Time: approx. 12 minutes.

Disclaimer

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 06:36:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD
08:37aSHIN ETSU CHEMICAL : Etsu Corporate Profile video now updated for 2018
PU
08/25SHIN ETSU CHEMICAL : Shintech to Use Veolia Crystallizer Technology for Plaqemin..
AQ
08/23SHIN ETSU CHEMICAL : Patent Application Titled "Resin Material, Vinyl Bag, Polyc..
AQ
08/23SHIN ETSU CHEMICAL : Patent Application Titled "Method For Preparing Photomask B..
AQ
08/16SHIN ETSU CHEMICAL : Patent Issued for Method Of Producing Aliphatic Aldehyde Co..
AQ
08/16SHIN ETSU CHEMICAL : Patent Issued for Silicone Composition, Silicone Emulsion C..
AQ
08/15SHIN ETSU CHEMICAL : Entergy Louisiana to Power Expanding Shintech Louisiana Fac..
AQ
07/26SHIN ETSU CHEMICAL : Shintech to Build an Integrated PVC Plant in Louisiana
AQ
07/25SHIN ETSU CHEMICAL : Shintech Announces New Integrated PVC Plant; Investment of ..
AQ
07/25SHIN ETSU CHEMICAL : Shintech to make major investment in Plaquemine expansion, ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Wafer Worries Weighing On Shin-Etsu 
05/02ON Semiconductor Performing Well As The Cycle Ages 
03/16Almost Everything Going Right For Shin-Etsu Chemical 
01/31Sumco's Rocket Ride May Not Be Over Yet 
2017Portfolio Update Heading Into Q2 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 570 B
EBIT 2019 385 000 B
Net income 2019 290 B
Finance 2019 1 072 B
Yield 2019 1,70%
P/E ratio 2019 15,50
P/E ratio 2020 14,30
EV / Sales 2019 2,20x
EV / Sales 2020 1,99x
Capitalization 4 530 B
Chart SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 13 832  JPY
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yasuhiko Saitoh President & Representative Director
Chihiro Kanagawa Chairman
Fumio Akiya Vice Chairman & Head-Technology
Toshinobu Ishihara Senior MD, Manager-Research & Development
Shunzo Mori Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-11.04%40 853
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%101 429
AIR LIQUIDE4.71%54 641
PRAXAIR2.08%45 538
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES3.02%44 761
GIVAUDAN6.57%22 298
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.