Shin Kong Financial : SKFH adjusts share swap ratio and number of new common shares to be issued according to the Share Swap Agreement signed with MasterLink Secureties Corp.

09/03/2018 | 12:07pm CEST

SKFH adjusts share swap ratio and number of new common shares to be issued according to the Share Swap Agreement signed with MasterLink Secureties Corp.

2018-09-03

1. Date of occurrence of the event: 2018/09/03

2. Company name: Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

3. Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or 'subsidiaries'): Head office

4. Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N/A

5. Cause of occurrence:

(1)SKFC's plan to acquire MasterLink Secureties Corp. (hereinafter MasterLink Securities) as a wholly-owned subsidiary through issuance of new shares and share swap has been resolved by the board of directors of both parties on April 24, 2018, when the Share Swap Agreement(the'SSA') was signed, and approved at both parties' shareholders' meeting on June 8, 2018. This share swap obtained non-prohibition decision from the Fair Trade Commission on August 1, 2018 and approval from the Financial Supervisory Commission on August 10, 2018.

(2)The share swap effective date was jointly set as October 1, 2018 at the board meeting on August 14, 2018. SKFH will also issue the new shares on October 1, 2018.

(3)The adjusted share swap ratio and the number of new common shares to be issued:

a. According to Article 4.1 of the SSA, if either party issues new shares during the period from the signing date of the SSA to the share swap effective date, both parties agree to adjust the share swap ratio pursuant to the formula set forth in Article 4.2 of the SSA.

b. The unsecured convertible bonds had been converted into common stocks since the signing date of the SSA, so the share swap ratio was adjusted to 0.9890 (1 common stock of MasterLink Securities would be exchanged for 0.9890 newly-issued common stock of SKFH) pursuant to the formula set forth in Article 4.2 of the SSA.(rounded down to the nearest ten thousandth)

c. The number of common shares issued by MasterLink Securities totals 1,599,609,856(with a par value of NT$10) on the share swap effective date, including 524,034,700 shares owned by SKFH. That is, the number of shares held by all the holders excluding SKFH is 1,075,575,156. Thus, the number of new common shares to be issued by SKFH is estimated to be 1,063,743,829 (with a par value of NT$10), calculated based on the abovementioned share swap ratio.

6. Countermeasures: N/A

7. Any other matters that need to be specified: N/A

Disclaimer

Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 10:06:08 UTC
