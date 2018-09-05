Log in
Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces adjustment of the conversion price of the fourth issue of domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds

09/05/2018 | 09:17am CEST

SKFH announces adjustment of the conversion price of the fourth issue of domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds

2018-09-05

1. Date of occurrence of the event: 2018/09/05

2. Company name: Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

3. Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or 'subsidiaries'): Head office

4. Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N/A

5. Cause of occurrence: The conversion price of the fourth issue of domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds shall be adjusted in accordance with the rules governing the issuance of the bonds.

6. Countermeasures: Due to the distribution of cash dividend and stock dividend, the conversion price of the fourth issue of domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds shall be adjusted in accordance with the rules governing the issuance of the bonds. With effect from 2018/09/28, the new conversion price for the fourth issue of domestic unsecured convertible corporate bond will be adjusted from NT$9.35 to NT$8.96 per share.

7. Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 07:16:06 UTC
