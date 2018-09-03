Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces the adjustment of cash dividend payout ratio and stock dividend payout ratio of 2018

SKFH announces the adjustment of cash dividend payout ratio and stock dividend payout ratio of 2018

2018-09-03

1. Date of the resolution of the board of directors or shareholders' meeting: N/A

2. Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution:

Stock dividend is NT$1,576,897,720, which is equivalent to NT$0.15 per share.

Cash dividend is NT$3,679,428,000, which is equivalent to NT$0.35 per share.

3. Type monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change:

Stock dividend is NT$1,576,897,720, which is equivalent to NT$0.14401148 per share.

Cash dividend is NT$3,679,428,000, which is equivalent to NT$0.33602679 per share.

4. Reason for the change: The adjustment of payout ratio is subject to the number of outstanding shares in circulation, which was affected by the conversion of convertible bonds and shares buyback.

5. Any other matters that need to be specified: None