Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., Ltd    2888   TW0002888005

SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD (2888)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces the adjustment of cash dividend payout ratio and stock dividend payout ratio of 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 12:02pm CEST

SKFH announces the adjustment of cash dividend payout ratio and stock dividend payout ratio of 2018

2018-09-03

1. Date of the resolution of the board of directors or shareholders' meeting: N/A

2. Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution:

Stock dividend is NT$1,576,897,720, which is equivalent to NT$0.15 per share.

Cash dividend is NT$3,679,428,000, which is equivalent to NT$0.35 per share.

3. Type monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change:

Stock dividend is NT$1,576,897,720, which is equivalent to NT$0.14401148 per share.

Cash dividend is NT$3,679,428,000, which is equivalent to NT$0.33602679 per share.

4. Reason for the change: The adjustment of payout ratio is subject to the number of outstanding shares in circulation, which was affected by the conversion of convertible bonds and shares buyback.

5. Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 10:01:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDIN
12:07pSHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH adjusts share swap ratio and number of new common sha..
PU
12:02pSHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH plans to issue new shares and acquire MasterLink Secu..
PU
12:02pSHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces the adjustment of cash dividend payout rati..
PU
08/30SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH Announces Results for Q2 2018
PU
08/28SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces the matter that has not been passed by the ..
PU
08/28SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH intends to invest in SKB common shares for NT$3 billi..
PU
08/14SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH Board resolution on ex-dividend, ex-rights and capita..
PU
08/14SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH Board resolved to set the share swap effective date w..
PU
08/07SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces the date and venue for Q2 2018 investor con..
PU
07/10SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH exercises redemption right for CB28884 until 2018/7/2..
PU
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2018 197 B
EBIT 2018 20 999 M
Net income 2018 23 903 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,24%
P/E ratio 2018 6,67
P/E ratio 2019 11,31
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,48x
Capitalization 132 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 12,2  TWD
Spread / Average Target 0,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jih-Chu Lee Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Tung Chin Wu Chairman
Shun Yun Hsu Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
K. T. Chang Chief Information Officer
Yun Wan Yeh Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD4 313
AXA-12.09%61 122
PRUDENTIAL-8.95%58 262
METLIFE-9.24%45 653
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-14.55%40 970
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-8.92%36 312
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.