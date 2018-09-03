Shin Kong Financial : SKFH plans to issue new shares and acquire MasterLink Securities Corp. as wholly-owned subsidiary through share swap(updated information)

SKFH plans to issue new shares and acquire MasterLink Securities Corp. as wholly-owned subsidiary through share swap(updated information)

2018-09-03

1. Kind of merger/acquisition ( e.g.merger, consolidation, spin-off, acquisition, or receiving assignment of shares): Share swap

2. Date of occurrence of the event: 2018/09/03

3. Names of companies participating in the merger (e.g.name of the other company participating in the merger or consolidation, newly established company in a spin-off, acquired company, or company whose shares are taken assignment of): MasterLink Securities Corp. (hereinafter MasterLink Securities)

4. Counterparty (e.g.name of the other company participating in the merger or consolidation, company taking assignment of the spin-off, or counterparty to the acquisition or assignment of shares):

All the holders of MasterLink Securities' common shares, excluding SKFH

5. Relationship between the counterparty and the Company (investee company in which the Company has re-invested and has shareholding of XX%), and explanation of the reasons for the decision to acquire, or take assignment of the shares of, an affiliated enterprise or related person, and whether it will affect shareholders' equity:

Counterparties are all the holders MasterLink Securities' common shares, excluding SKFH. However, those shareholders may include SKFH's interested party stated in Article 45 of the Financial Holding Company Act. However, SKFH has offered the same share swap condition without exception.

6. Purpose/objective of the merger/acquisitionation: SKFH obtains substantive control over MasterLink Securities to establish three core business lines, including insurance, bank, and securities subsidiaries. It allows SKFH to provide comprehensive financial service and maximize group synergies to strengthen market position.

7. Anticipated benefits of the merger/acquisition: SKFH's client base and sales channels to be expanded through establishing three core business lines, including insurance, bank, and securities subsidiaries. It shall also strengthen product cross-selling and cooperation between subsidiaries to improve group performance.

8. Effect of the merger or consolidation on net worth per share and earnings per share: The group performance shall be enhanced after the merger with positive impact on SKFH's book value per share and EPS.

9. Share swap ratio and basis of its calculation:

1) Exchange ratio: The Share Swap Agreement (the'SSA') was approved at both parties' shareholders' meeting on June 8, 2018, and the share swap ratio was set jointly as 0.96(1 common stock of MasterLink Securities would be exchanged for 0.96 newly-issued common stock of SKFH). However, the unsecured convertible bonds issued by SKFH had been converted into common stocks since the signing date of the SSA, so the share swap ratio was adjusted to 0.9890 pursuant to the formula set forth in Article 4.2 of the SSA.

2) Calculation: The share swap ratio was resolved by the board of directors of both parties on April 24, 2018 and Hui Ying Huang, CPA of the Trust and Assist CPAs issued fairness opinion of independent expert for this exchange ratio. As for the adjusted exchange ratio mentioned above, Hui Ying Huang also gave a detailed explanation on how it was calculated.

10. Scheduled timetable for consummation:

On August 14, 2018, the board of directors of both parties set the share swap effective date as October 1, 2018.

11. Matters related to assumption by the existing company or new company of rights and obligations of the extinguished (or spun-off) company: N/A

12. Basic information of companies participating in the merger:

Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., Ltd.: Financial holding company, mainly engaged in investment and management of financial related business MasterLink Securities Corp.: Securities firm, mainly engaged in securities brokerage, underwriting and dealing, margin purchases and short sales, stock agency, futures introducing broker, futures proprietary trading, accepting orders to trade foreign securities, and other business approved by the competent authorities.

13. Matters related to the spin-off (including estimated value of the business and assets planned to be assigned to the existing company or new company; the total number and the types and volumes of the shares to be acquired by the split company or its shareholders; matters related to the reduction, if any, in capital of the split company) (note: not applicable other than where there is announcement of a spin-off): N/A

14. Conditions and restrictions on future transfers of shares resulting from the merger or acquisition: None

15. Other important stipulations: None

16. Do the directors have any objection to the present transaction?: None